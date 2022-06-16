Kentucky man found alive after he went missing for 3 days, sheriff’s office says

Related
Theft Suspects in Southeastern Kentucky captured due to Tracking Technology
PINEVILLE, KY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Monday afternoon June 6, 2022 at 4:13 P.M., Bell County Dispatch received a call from AT&T regarding their staff that had been GPS tracking a freshly cut phone line on Old Pineville Pike. Due to the tracking technology,...
Suspected Heroin and Methamphetamine located during Drug Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor along with interdiction unit Landry Collett arrested two individuals early Friday morning June 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 909 approximately 10 miles north of London while Sheriff's interdiction units were conducting a drug investigation.
Whitley County Man Missing Since Sunday Found Alive
Officials say a Whitley County man missing since Sunday has been found alive. Whitley County Sheriff Danny Moses issued a Golden Alert Sunday night following a call from worried family members that Darrell Carter had not returned from his hunting trip. Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed that Carter was found alive Wednesday evening. Carter was found by a farmer checking his fields one mile outside of the wide search area. He was dehydrated, had some cuts and bruises but his vital signs were good.
Laurel County Sheriffs investigate 23-month-old drowning victim
Laurel County sheriffs are investigating the death of a 23-month-old.
Kentucky toddler drowns in a swimming pool despite revival efforts, officials say
The infant was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive, officials say.
“Selling Dope” Tip Call leads to Illegal Drug Seizure/Trafficking Arrest in Southeastern, Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M. Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith received a tip on a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked behind the Creek Mart gas station just off of Highway 25E in Flat Lick. The caller stated that the individual in the vehicle was “selling dope”.
Man Arrested Following Stabbing
One man is now facing charges following an incident in Bell County on Wednesday morning. Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department were called to a home in the Hinks Heights Area at around 4:30 AM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man with a knife in his stomach. He was taken to Middlesboro ARH and his current condition is unknown.
Drug Seizure/Trafficking Arrests after Traffic Stop near a Public Park in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (June 16, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Wednesday, June 15th 2022 approximately 9:00 P.M., K-9 officer Ryan Jackson and Officer Antonio Dodson conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Ranger near Rawlings Stinson Park. Through observation the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
London Woman Scuffles With Deputies During Assault Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Dustin Saylor and Deputy Dylan Messer were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Mallard Drive. While deputies were enoute to the scene they were advised through dispatch that a woman had allegedly attempted to force her way into a residence there. The woman, later identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Renée Bowen, had allegedly thrown objects at a man there before leaving. During the investigation deputies learned that there had been an argument and that allegedly Bowen had assaulted the man. Deputies found Bowen at a residence nearby. During her arrest she scuffled with deputies and kicked Deputy Messer twice before being taken into custody. Bowen was charged with assault, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Knox County DA: Drugs coming to Knox County from out of state
The 2021 drug-related death report for Knox and Anderson counties shows the number of people who overdosed and died in Knox County increased by 29% in 2021. The Knox County District Attonery is shedding light on how some of the drugs are coming into East Tennessee.
Minor injuries reported after car crashes into business
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a collision Thursday afternoon in Laurel County. According to officials, a car crashed into the back of the CBD Hemp Dispensary on South Laurel Road in London. First responders removed the car and added wooden braces to support the building. Minor...
Explosion sends five to hospital in Clinton Co.
Fire and ambulance units from Clinton, Cumberland, Russell and Wayne counties responded to a fire that occurred in neighboring Clinton County on Thursday, according to WANY Radio. Clinton County 911 was notified at 10:50 a.m. of an explosion at a well being drilled on Hwy 1076, near Hwy 696. According...
Don’t Go Near This Haunted Swimming Hole In Kentucky Or You Might See A Frightening Reflection
No matter where you live, there are legends about haunted places. Sometimes it's as obvious as a cemetery or house, other times they are caves and lakes. The places and the legends that surround them are often times lying right under the surface. I recently came across I came across...
Updated: Officials identify man killed in Madison County motorcycle crash
A 33-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday morning, the Madison County coroner said.
Car Crashes Into Back Of Shop In London
Emergency responders with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a collision in Laurel County on Thursday afternoon. A car is said to have crashed into the back of the CBD Hemp Dispensary on South Laurel Road in London. First responders managed to remove the vehicle from the building in addition...
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo festival
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday night, after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
