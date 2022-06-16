Kentucky man found alive after he went missing for 3 days, sheriff’s office says

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Dustin Saylor and Deputy Dylan Messer were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Mallard Drive. While deputies were enoute to the scene they were advised through dispatch that a woman had allegedly attempted to force her way into a residence there. The woman, later identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Renée Bowen, had allegedly thrown objects at a man there before leaving. During the investigation deputies learned that there had been an argument and that allegedly Bowen had assaulted the man. Deputies found Bowen at a residence nearby. During her arrest she scuffled with deputies and kicked Deputy Messer twice before being taken into custody. Bowen was charged with assault, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO