Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting His Girlfriend

Two people were flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road. It happened about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dawson Road and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Pacheco says the automobile was southbound and attempting to pass another vehicle when the driver went off the road, lost control and over-corrected.
Bowling Green, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two male juveniles following a complaint about shots fired. On Wednesday, June 15 around 11:07 p.m., the WCSO responded to a house in the 1700 Block of Plum Springs Road in reference to a shots fired complaint.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that two male juveniles were charged with attempted murder Wednesday night after an initial investigation. According to police, WCSO deputies responded to the 1700 block of Plum Springs Road Wednesday night around 11:07 p.m. in reference...
A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight led to shots fired on West 7th Street Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Aaron Ricker got into a fight with someone at the Dollar General and fired two shots in the air outside the building. Ricker was later located...
Authorities are investigating after a home invasion on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the homeowner 71-year-old Charles “birddog” Paige and an intruder exchanged gunfire during a home invasion on Glass Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say the suspects forced their way into the...
A dog was found seizing due to heat stroke on Cedar Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for a dog with no water or shelter and found one dog seizing from heat stroke that later died and two others without water or shelter.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing from the city. MPD said on June 17 officers were dispatched to The Madisonville Electric Department for a report of copper theft. Police say upon investigation, with help from the community and video surveillance from the electric department and surrounding areas, […]
Police have released the names of two Hopkinsville men injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at the intersection of Skyline Drive Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Cabrandy Grace was northbound when his SUV had some kind of problem causing it to stop in the middle of the roadway.
A Leitchfield man has been arrested in Morgantown on drug charges. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, officers responded to the Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street “in reference to an individual with an active warrant.”. Upon arriving at the scene, Giles said officers located 54-year-old...
An Oak Grove man was killed in an accident Friday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. Police say the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned from the southbound left turn lane at Ringold Road into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 33-year old Dwayne Marable of Oak Grove.
Hopkinsville police are investigating a home invasion that led to gunfire being exchanged on Glass Avenue early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Glass a little after 1 a.m. and the report says while the homeowner, 71-year old Charles “Birddog” Paige, and the intruder exchanged gunfire, neither party was injured and the intruder fled the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a deadly car crash involving two vehicles on Thursday evening. According to CPD, the crash occurred on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in front of Applebee’s Grill. Two cars slammed into each other, resulting in the death of a passenger, 38-year-old Erick Allbrooks. The woman driving the car that Allbrooks was in was air-lifted to Skyline Medical Center and is in stable condition.
