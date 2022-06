We are already familiar with the Mac Mini, which is equipped with Apple’s own M1 processor. The manufacturer from Cupertino now also offers the Mac Studio desktop, which gets faster SoCs and more features and is more targeted at professional users. The base model of the Mac Studio is equipped with the familiar M1 Max SoC, which is also available in the two models MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Our review of the smaller MacBook Pro 14, however, showed that the M1 Max cannot utilize its full potential, so we will focus on the MacBook Pro 16 for this comparison. The comparison is obviously void when you get the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra, which offers much more performance.

