North Providence, RI

Softball Notes: Prout's run included three walk-offs

By William Geoghegan Sports Editor
 3 days ago

It was no surprise that the Prout softball team won a thriller for the Division II championship. The Crusaders did that almost every step of the way in the postseason. There was the walk-off win in the opening round, when the Crusaders got all they could handle from upset-minded North Providence....

North Providence, RI
East Greenwich, RI
