ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Ways to cope with the Saharan Dust

By Jessica Rivera
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgcao_0gCbW4FV00

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Saharan Dust has made its way here in Texas and we’re seeing the effects.

The Saharan dust cloud covering the air in parts of Texas has the potential to cause problems for people with asthma, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine offers tips on coping with the dust.

Individuals with seasonal allergies may encounter the typical bout of runny noses, sore throats, and itchy eyes, according to Dr. David Corry, Professor of Medicine in the section of immunology, allergy, and rheumatology at Baylor.

With COVID numbers on the rise, doctors are concerned that more individuals who have COVID may experience respiratory problems while the dust is in the air.

“The hallmark is usually a fever. Not everyone gets a fever, but that’s generally going to be your primary difference. Another symptom that you might look out for is fatigue. A lot of people report fatigue and feeling rundown in the beginning stages of COVID,” says Stephanie Alvey, with the Waco McLennan Public Health District.

Corry offers the following tips:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible while the dust is in the air or wear a mask while outside
  • Run a HEPA filter indoors to purify air, especially in the bedroom
  • Patients who use rescue or controlling medications for pulmonary conditions should have them on hand at all times and use as prescribed
  • Seek professional-medical advice at the first sign of difficulty breathing
  • For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays might be helpful
  • If you are experiencing a sore throat and runny nose and are unsure whether it is COVID, get tested
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Inksky
3d ago

I’m suffering from sneezing attacks! Then my nose runs faster than I do! I’ll be glad when this trashy air goes away!

Reply(2)
7
Related
KWTX

McDonald’s restaurants across Texas to host Uvalde Fund June 23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Across the state of Texas, McDonald’s restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families through the tragedy. Participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund at the at Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, Texas and the Robb School Memorial Fund.
UVALDE, TX
KTBS

Free dental clinic underway at Texas High

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is offering a free dental clinic to Texarkana area residents. More than 25 licensed dentists and 150 other volunteers are participating in the two-day Texas Mission of Mercy. CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System is partnering with the dental association to make...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coping#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy#Saharan#Waco#Fox#Run A Hepa
KLST/KSAN

Resident of Texas missing from Florida

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 25-year-old, Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, traveled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend where she later went missing. Sinnett was last seen at her hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed that she may have left for the beach with a […]
KATY, TX
KXAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott says, “Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Expert says renewable energy is keeping Texans’ lights on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As record heat continues across central Texas, more people turn to their AC to cool down, but how is that affecting the Texas energy grid? “We hit a new record this summer hitting over 75 gigawatts just a few days ago,” said Luke Metzger with Environment Texas. “These extreme heat temperatures can […]
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

TX-DOT launches ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign

(KLST/KSAN)– Last year, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk driving. That translates to an average of one person dying every eight hours and 15 minutes. “In the City of San Angelo, we had 13 fatalities due to drinking and driving so these are big numbers and one is more than […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Dr. Pepper Museum

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In this installment of Destination Central Texas, we explore a museum which delves into the history of something started in Waco – and is now known around the world. What started out as Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store became home of several soft drinks – including Texas’s own Dr. Pepper. […]
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Texas town without drinking water as temperatures soar

Residents in Odessa, Texas, have been without water since Monday after an aging pipe broke. According to the City of Odessa website, the town is still under a boil water notice, so residents receive bottled water at two distribution sites throughout the city. Crews repaired the water line at 3:45...
TODAY.com

Entire Texas city without water in the middle of an unrelenting heat wave

Residents of Odessa, Texas, have little or no water after a water main break forced the city to shut down its entire system on Monday. The city has not determined the cause of the break, which affected around 165,000 people in and around Odessa. Aging infrastructure may have played a role, with officials noting that Odessa’s water system is now about 60 years old.
ODESSA, TX
KEAN 105

Juneteenth Originated in Texas, but Why Do We Celebrate It?

Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, and many don't even know why it's celebrated, much less where it originated. For all intents and purposes, Juneteenth is a celebration of the abolishment of slavery in the United States. As a matter of fact, it's the oldest nationally celebrated remembrance of slavery ending.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy