It’s Official! Here’s The 2022 Party In The Park Lineup

By Eric Greene
 3 days ago
It's almost here, Berkshire County! Our annual free summer concert series, Party in the Park, will be here before you know it! It's almost July and PIP takes place at Noel Field in North Adams every Thursday night throughout July and August from 6-8 p.m. First off, to all...

