If you have ever seen a color in nature or while going about your daily business and have wondered what is digital color code would be. Quill is a new color picker stylus that can be used to convert real colors into digital codes. Designers, artists and hobbyists can now select colors from the real world and transform them into digital equivalents. Simply text the stylus to the color and it will provide you with an equivalent digital color from a library of over 16 million colors.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO