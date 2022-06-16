ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jeff Bridges Is ‘The Old Man,’ Julie Andrews Tribute, ‘Rutherford Falls’ Returns, ‘Martin’ Reunion

By Matt Roush
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bridges stars as an ex-spy on the run in FX’s thriller The Old Man. Living legend Julie Andrews receives the AFI Life Achievement Award—and a special serenade. Peacock’s acclaimed comedy Rutherford Falls is back for a second season. The cast of Martin reunites on the sitcom’s 30th...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
Fox News

‘Sound of Music’ stars, who played von Trapp children, reunite to honor Julie Andrews at AFI’s tribute

The hills were alive with the sound of music from the von Trapp children again. On Thursday, Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, the former child stars who played the von Trapp children in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate the star’s decades-long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Nicholas Hammond
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Angela Cartwright
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Ethan Peck
Person
Tisha Campbell
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Jeff Bridges
Person
Michael Greyeyes
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Film Star#Fx#Chase#Fbi#American Film Institute#The Sound Of Music
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy