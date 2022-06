Alek Manoah pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five during Toronto's loss to New York on Saturday. Manoah pitched well through three innings but allowed three runs to score on an Aaron Hicks fourth-inning double and another run in the sixth before being pulled. He has been a clear ace so far this season and this game should just be considered a bump in the road for the budding star. Manoah is ranked in the top 98th percentile with a 26.1 hard hit percentage and is limiting opposing batters to an excellent .246 wOBA this season. He now has an 8-2 record with a 2.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 73 strikeouts over 13 starts. He'll look to get back into the win column in a road matchup against the Brewers on Friday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO