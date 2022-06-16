ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FIFA set to announce which cities will host 2026 World Cup

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Soccer fans from around the world have their eyes on New York City, where FIFA will announce which cities will host the 2026 World Cup.

Roughly two dozen cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are still in the running.

The list includes MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA is set to make the announcement at 5 p.m. Thursday, choosing between 16 and 19 cities in North America, including at least 10 in the U.S.

FIFA Names Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York Among 16 Cities to Host 2026 World Cup Matches

On Thursday, FIFA — the international soccer governing body — named the 16 cities where the 2026 World Cup matches will take place. They include 11 major U.S. cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Atlanta, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and Seattle) as well as two in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver) and three sites in Mexico (Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City).
FIFA
