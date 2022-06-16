ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Rohrbach named new Bobcats basketball coach

gowatertown.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS, S.D. (News Release) — David Rohrbach has been hired as the new boys’ basketball coach...

www.gowatertown.net

gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: Watertown Rebels at Buffalo Ridge Wildcats

TYLER, M.N. (GoWatertown.net) — The Watertown Rebels will hit the road this weekend to face the Buffalo Ridge Wildcats. Watertown is 3-3 after falling the Tri-State Buffalos last Saturday 28-26. The Rebels and Wildcats have met once already this year, back on May 7th. Watertown suffered their first loss of the year 16-6.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Residents of storm-damaged Castlewood still recovering

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Residents of Castlewood are still recovering from a wave of destructive storms more than a month ago. Piles of debris and broken tree limbs sit on the edge of town. Some homes and buildings show fresh wood from repairs, while in other places a hole in the ground is the only sign of a former structure.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison juvenile injured in rollover crash

A Madison juvenile received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on 460th Avenue, just north of 234th Street, just after 8:00 on Sunday evening. The Sheriff’s Office report states that the 14-year-old female was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu north on 460th Avenue, when she went under a bridge and went over a hole or rut located under the bridge. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the vehicle was traveling at a speed faster than the road conditions would allow and rolled into the east ditch. He said the driver had her cruise control set while driving on the gravel road when the crash happened. The Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was transported to Madison Regional Health by her parents for minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene and damage is estimated at around ten-thousand dollars.
MADISON, SD

