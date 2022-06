Ken Sheehan is returning to Genova Burns as counsel, working on the Energy Law team, the Newark-based firm announced Friday. Sheehan comes to Genova Burns from the New York Department of Public Service, where he served as deputy counsel and was responsible for representation of the agency on issues covering telecommunications, third-party energy suppliers, enforcement as well as representation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Federal Communications Commission.

