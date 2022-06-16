ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father’s Day Gift Guide

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D79JM_0gCbQvif00

Dear old dad

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19th! Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for dear old dad – and you won’t even have to leave the neighborhood to get them. #shoplocal This guide will be updated so make sure to check back!

Cozy Dad This dad very much likes to be comfy, so a cozy hoodie is the perfect gift. A hoodie from the iconic Sullivan’s will do the trick and you can buy yourself fries while you’re there. “Southie” sweatshirts and t-shirts can be found at Southie’s Own. Or how about Boston Fire Department swag – including hoodies, t-shirts and baseball caps!

The Fun Dad Let’s hear it for the fun dad! The dad who lets you eat cake for dinner and stay up late when mom isn’t home. King’s Dining and Entertainment in the Seaport is the perfect spot to celebrate your fun dad. In addition to bowling King’s has air hockey, skeeball, shuffleboard, billiards, and great food! Also in the Seaport – Spin, Flight Club and don’t forget the new pickleball entertainment restaurant – PKL!

The Well-Groomed Dad The well-groomed dad did not wake up like this, it takes work! You can put together a day of very masculine pampering at House of Ivy with customized facials and waxing. How about a gift card for a haircut at the Luxury Box?

The Fit Dad How about a cycling class at The Handle Bar, or running/sculpt class at MyStryde? Southie is filled with amazing fitness studios like Motivated Fitness that offers boot camps, Peter Welch’s Boxing Gym and Everybody Fights! Run the Boston Waterfront 5K with dad and spend some quality time!

Animal Loving Dad Celebrate dad at Franklin Park and Stone Zoos this Father’s Day, with FREE ADMISSION for all fathers throughout the day. Tickets are required for all other guests, and advance online tickets are required for non-members. No ticket purchase necessary for dad! For more information visit here!

The Cool Dad Go get the dad in your life a pair of Ray-Bans at Wink right on Broadway. Can you even be cool without a pair of Ray-Bans? No, you can not.

Beach Dad This dad loves a day a beach! Deirfiur has fabulous beach towels and cooler bags perfect for the beach! Pick up a boxed lunch to go from Shamrock Pub and hit the beach with dad!

Grilling Dad Neatly Nested is stocked with grilling accessories for dad!

Beer Lover Dad This dad loves his beer! And not just a can of Bud Light but really good craft beer! Why not surprise him with a gift card to Castle Island Brewing! Love Child will be hosting a Castle Island Brewing sampling on Saturday from 12pm-3pm plus gifts, wine, beer, and spirits for dad gift giving!

Wine Lover Dad Red, white or rose, this dad loves his wine. Social Wines can help you select the perfect bottle (or two) for dad!

Craft Cocktail Lover Dad How lucky are we to have a distillery right here in the neighborhood! Grand Ten Distilling offers pre-mixed craft cocktails to go, in addition to bottles of booze for purchase including South Boston Irish Whiskey.

Food Loving Dad South Boston and Seaport is bursting with amazing restaurants. Grab a gift card for dear old dad!

Ring-a-ding-ding Dad I’m pretty sure the perfect Sunday for every dad would include Capo’s Sinatra Sunday. Every Sunday The Supper Club at Capo hosts Rich Dimare and the Ron Poster Trio for the best dinner and a show you can find!

Happy Father’s Day!

