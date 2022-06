BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Public Health Clinic is a collaboration between IU Health Bloomington Hospital Community Health and the Monroe County Health Department. It is also a Vaccines for Children (VFC) provider, offering immunizations at no charge to children birth through 18 years of age who are uninsured, who are enrolled in Medicaid, who are Alaskan or Native American, or who have insurance that does not cover immunizations. The clinic also bills most major insurance companies for those children and adults with insurance.

