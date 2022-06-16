Pennsylvania state police looking for suspect that stole 8,000 golf balls

The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a suspect that stole over 8,000 golf balls from a golf course.

PA state police say they responded to Oakbrook Golf Course where the owner said over the past month to month and a half, the Oakbrook Golf Course has had 8,000 golf balls stolen from their driving range.

The stolen golf balls were various brands, however, a large portion of the stolen golf balls are a yellow Mizuno golf ball labeled “PRACTICE”.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Somerset Station at (814) 445-4104 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online

