ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 men shot in west Phoenix strip mall parking lot, police say

By Danielle Miller
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a strip mall in west Phoenix after police say two men were shot in the parking lot. Phoenix Police say the double shooting happened...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 19

Related
AZFamily

Police searching for suspected arsonist who targeted Phoenix restaurant in May

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for a suspected arsonist who targeted the Los Armandos restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday, May 7. Around 5 a.m., surveillance video shows a man filling up a gas can inside of a rolling-style suitcase. The man is then seen walking into the restaurant while pouring the gasoline. Police say the man lit a fire and ran out of the restaurant and away from the area. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5′7″, weighing about 150 pounds, and has black hair and a goatee. In the footage, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with grey sleeves and had tattoos on his hands.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen, man and woman critically hurt in 2-car Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Three people, including a teenage girl, were badly injured in a 2-car Phoenix crash on the night of Saturday, June 18, says the fire department. The crash happened near 3rd and Dunlap avenues. A girl, woman and man were taken to the hospital in critical condition, says Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix man killed in domestic violence dispute

PHOENIX — An early morning shooting in West Phoenix has left one man dead, and a woman in custody, officials say. Around 3:30 in the morning, Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a call that someone had been shot near the 6100 block of N 27th Avenue. Once there,...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Mall#Shooting#Violent Crime#Phoenix Police#Fox
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man exposed, touched himself in front of teens: police

PHOENIX - A man is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of teenagers at his apartment complex in south Phoenix. Officers took Ray Zazueta into custody near 7th Street and Southern Avenue after one resident said a naked man was standing outside their apartment. Other witnesses, including a...
KOLD-TV

Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 16-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road around 5:30 p.m. Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire Department says the boy was found in the pool and pulled out by family members, who started doing CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital in severely critical condition, but later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix toddler dies at hospital following near drowning, FD says

PHOENIX - A 16-month-old boy died after crews transported him to the hospital from a Phoenix home where he nearly drowned. The incident happened near Bell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says the boy was in severely critical condition when he was pulled from the water, then died at the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man found dead inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police have identified the man who was found dead in a Red Robin restaurant earlier this week in Scottsdale. Joseph Doyle was an employee of the restaurant, located just off of Talking Stick Way in the Scottsdale Pavilions, and was found dead by police during a protective sweep around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police cracking down on drug dealers targeting Phoenix homeless people

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Supplying fentanyl to one of the most vulnerable groups in our community. It’s what Phoenix Police said is happening with the homeless population downtown. Dealers from the outside are selling drugs at a discounted rate to those most desperate. Now, there’s been a major arrest of a dealer this week, but is it enough?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of selling meth, fentanyl to the homeless in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of selling meth and fentanyl to homeless people around a downtown Phoenix shelter. Police say 21-year-old Cristian Machado was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, beginning in May, several detectives went undercover to find drug dealers believed to...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Employee dies in forklift accident in Tempe

United Southwest Components says an employee died in a forklift accident in Tempe at a site near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road. The company didn't release any details on the accident but said they are working with investigators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy