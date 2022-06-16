North Dakota Primary draws lowest voter turnout since 2014

North Dakota's soybean industry is undergoing major changes, and a recent groundbreaking for a plant in the central part of the state celebrated that. The ceremony for the Green Bison Soy Processing facility in Spiritwood, North Dakota, was held earlier this month. The project is a joint venture between ADM and Marathon Petroleum. The $350 million facility will be North Dakota's first dedicated soybean crushing plant. It is expected to process $150,000 bushels of soybeans a day into oil, meal and fiber. An estimated 600 million pounds of vegetable oil a year will be sent to the Marathon refinery in Dickinson, North Dakota, to be refined into renewable diesel.
