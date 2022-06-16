ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota Primary draws lowest voter turnout since 2014

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Secretary of State's Office is reporting the lowest voter...

www.am1100theflag.com

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota tribes claim victory for Native voter rights after suit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A decision from a Federal Judge is being hailed as a victory for Native American voters and others who live in remote areas of South Dakota. “We’re very happy with the outcome of the decision by Judge Piersol,” says OJ Semans, Co-executive Director of...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

(STACKER) — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
montanarightnow.com

2 former Montana governors discuss constitution, shape of democracy

Two former Montana governors on opposite sides of the political spectrum brought down the closing curtain of the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitutional Convention, urging respectful dialogue in times intense discourse. Former GOP Gov. Marc Racicot and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday discussed “Hope and Vision for...
MONTANA STATE
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Elections
City
Bismarck, ND
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota's unemployment rate down slightly

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's unemployment rate dropped from 2.5 percent in April to 2.1 percent in May, according to a news release from Job Services North Dakota. The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, is also lower than the May 2022 rate of 3.3 percent. The mining, logging...
RETAIL
Vermillion Plain Talk

Local State’s Attorney Will Assist Ravnsborg Prosecution

Clay County States Attorney Alexis Tracy will be involved in a unique part of South Dakota history next week. She will assist in the prosecution of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg when the South Dakota Senate meets in Pierre to hear his impeachment trial — which is a political, not a legal, process — with 24 of 35 votes needed for his removal from office.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota representatives ask Biden for federal disaster assistance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota representatives sent a letter to President Biden asking him to grant Gov. Noem’s request for federal disaster assistance. The request by U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) follows the severe...
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Thune talk no votes on Burn Pit bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to help military veterans exposed to toxic elements from burn pits passed the U.S. Senate Thursday on a vote of 84-14. South Dakota Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune were two of those 14 no votes. While both Senators voiced support of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem, Smith react to abortion stopping in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While still legal in the state, abortion has stopped in South Dakota. The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls remains open for services, but an official with the organization confirmed to KELOLAND News it has paused scheduling abortion appointments while awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on the case Dobbs vs. Jackson. In May, a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft showed the court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kxnet.com

Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque

Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque. Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah …. KX gives back on Founder’s day. Volunteer efforts …. Minot’s Midsummer Festival celebrates longest day …. 26th Escape to the Lake offers waterskiing for individuals …. TICK BITES:...
MINOT, ND
AG Week

Groundbreaking for Green Bison Soy Processing ushers in a new kind of soybean industry in North Dakota

North Dakota's soybean industry is undergoing major changes, and a recent groundbreaking for a plant in the central part of the state celebrated that. The ceremony for the Green Bison Soy Processing facility in Spiritwood, North Dakota, was held earlier this month. The project is a joint venture between ADM and Marathon Petroleum. The $350 million facility will be North Dakota's first dedicated soybean crushing plant. It is expected to process $150,000 bushels of soybeans a day into oil, meal and fiber. An estimated 600 million pounds of vegetable oil a year will be sent to the Marathon refinery in Dickinson, North Dakota, to be refined into renewable diesel.
SPIRITWOOD, ND
KELOLAND TV

See how many dinosaur fossils are in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
WILDLIFE
CBS Minnesota

Negotiations collapse over deal to return part of Minnesota's $10B surplus to taxpayers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Thursday that talks between lawmakers to salvage a deal to return part of the state's $10 billion surplus to Minnesota taxpayers have collapsed, all but ending the possibility of a special session. At an afternoon news conference alongside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the governor expressed disappointment in the outcome, putting blame squarely on Senate Republicans. "It feels like we were negotiating with ourselves over these last few weeks," the governor said. "I don't think that serves Minnesota well." At the heart of the deal, brokered days before the end of the regular legislative...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

BNSF CEO says its working to address rail car backlog in North Dakota

WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven has pressed BNSF CEO Katie Farmer to address the rail car backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s current backlog in North Dakota is more than 2700 cars past due, down from 3,600 cars last month. The BNSF CEO also told Hoeven the railroad is...
TRAFFIC
96-5 The Fox

100 Degree Heat & Rolling Blackouts In North Dakota? You Betcha!

Can you imagine not having your air conditioner during a 100-degree heatwave?. As we prepare for a heatwave this weekend with high temperatures near or above 100 degrees Saturday through Sunday, just imagine if your power was interrupted? Well, that is a distinct possibility for North Dakotans according to a Facebook post from Harrison REMC.
MANDAN, ND

