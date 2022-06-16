Andy Cohen apologizes after revealing Kyle Richards recently had plastic surgery
It was an eventful night on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: After Show, Wednesday, when the Real Housewives producer spilled some secret tea. Cohen was speaking with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, when he accidentally revealed that she had plastic surgery three weeks ago....
Kourtney Kardashian is wearing her heart on her panties! Travis Barker showed off his wife’s cheeky lace underwear that featured a romantic tribute to the star drummer. On Sunday, June 19, the rocker, 46, posted a photo via his Instagram Story of the Poosh founder’s white and gold, floral-adorned lingerie that said “Travis” at the center in blue lettering. Kardashian, 43, later reposted the image on her own social media account. The sexy snap came amid Barker’s Father’s Day celebration.
THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has shocked fans after she made a comment to Sunny Hostin that they blasted as rude. The awkward interaction took place on the live talk show’s Friday’s broadcast, during a segment with guest Keke Palmer. The moment happened toward the end of the...
Jennifer Lopez had a surprise duet partner at her latest gig—one of her 14-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz. The Hustlers actress was invited to perform at the Los Angeles Dance Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday, June 16, where she decided to surprise the audience with an appearance from Emme. As Lopez welcomed her kid to the stage, she used they/them pronouns to refer to the 14-year-old.
Lori Loughlin is back on the red carpet. For the first time since being named in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal in 2019, the former Full House star walked the red carpet at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The occasion: The DesignCare 2022 gala in Los Angeles, a fundraiser benefitting the HollyRod Foundation and its work on autism and Parkinson's disease. Actress Holly Robinson Peete, who founded the nonprofit organization alongside her husband, former NFL star Rodney Peete, posed with Loughlin during the event, which also drew guests including Amanda Seales and Tina Lawson.
Despite their tumultuous relationship, Kim Kardashian is still honoring her ex Kanye West for his role as a parent. On Sunday, the reality star and business mogul posted several sweet Father's Day messages in West's honor on her Instagram page. "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies...
Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted a sweet tribute to him in honor of his first Father’s Day. The photo features the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter “M” on each foot. Her dad is presumably holding her up, since the picture also features a pair of hairy legs and one sneaker that says “MM’s” and another that says “DAD.”
Today is the day for the dads! Celebrities took to social media on Sunday to honor the main men in their lives for Father’s Day. Across the web, some of the biggest names in entertainment took to social media to pay tribute to the guys who have been there by their side since day one. Nick Jonas celebrated his first father's day with an adorable photo of him and his daughter, Malti, showing off their matching sneakers.
Billie Eilish is finally getting comfortable with herself. However, it's been a challenging road for the singer, 20, who has struggled immensely with her body image. The "Getting Older" singer told the Sunday Times that while her current relationship with her body is "nowhere good," it has improved recently. “My...
Katherine Schwarzenegger is offering the world a glimpse of her and Chris Pratt's second baby, nearly two months after she was born. Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of phots from the months of May and June, and two of those photos included their newborn daughter, Eloise Christina. In the post's cover photo, the doting mother's sitting on the couch and carrying Eloise, whose tiny hand peaks out of her yellow blanket.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out for the first time after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month by a federal jury in Atlanta. As Yahoo Entertainment previously reported, the reality stars each face up to 30 years in prison. Though the couple told...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union,...
MILAN — “It was easier for him to design with me than for me to sing with him,” quipped Alessandro Michele on Monday, speaking of Harry Styles and presenting the Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection stemming from his friendship with the British singer and actor. The name...
Bachelor Nation baby on board! Tia Booth announced she is pregnant with her first child while honoring her late dad on Father’s Day. “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, captioned a black-and-white maternity shoot photo on Sunday, June 19, which she later said was deleted by Instagram. “I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration.”
Olivia Munn has love for her changing figure. The Newsroom actress opened up about her feelings for her postpartum body during a sweet Instagram reel with her almost seven-month-old son, Malcolm. In the social media video, Munn holds her son close and sways to a cover of the song “Vienna"...
Whatever you do, don’t ask Sylvester Stallone — Mr. Stallone to journalists everywhere — to read off a teleprompter. Stallone stole the show at the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, where the star of mob drama “Tulsa King,” faced with a teleprompter like his fellow actors in attendance, went dramatically off-piste and opted to “speak from the heart” for 10 minutes, delightfully throwing a wrench in an otherwise perfectly curated showcase.
All moms know. Laura Prepon juggles a lot with her acting career and a cookware line, and sometimes, managing all that plus parenthood can be difficult. “The work-life balance is tough,” the That ‘70s Show actress exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 15. “You wanna be home with your kids and then when you’re with your kids, you’re like, ‘I should be working.’ And that mom guilt is still an issue.”
The last major musical statements the world heard from Beyoncé were Black Parade, an electronic growl of anger at police brutality and racism that slowly built into a euphoric celebration of African American and African culture, and Be Alive, her Oscar-nominated contribution to the soundtrack of King Richard: a ballad set to a relentless, pounding rhythm that hammered home its message of Black empowerment. They were, spiritually at least, of a piece with the albums that preceded them in 2019, the Beyoncé-produced alternative soundtrack for The Lion King, which dragged the sound of Afrobeats into a mainstream spotlight, and the live recording of her extraordinary Coachella performance Homecoming: evidence of an artist committed to taking musical risks, of constantly pushing forward and trying something different.
Khloé Kardashian wants social media to know that she is happily single. The Kardashians star was quick to stop an online rumor that she had moved on to dating another NBA star. The rumor began on the celebrity gossip social media account DeuxMoi, which received an original submission from a fan wondering when the Good American mogul would date a man like Pete Davidson or Travis Barker.
Remembering her role model. Bob Saget‘s daughter Lara penned a loving tribute to her late dad on the first Father’s Day since his January death. “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” she captioned a throwback photo from her childhood via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”
The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed that she plays Wordle with her granddaughter every day in a rare, highly personal interview. During a lengthy conversation with British Vogue, Camilla gave intimate details about being a grandmother, balancing royal duties with her marriage to the Prince of Wales, and turning three quarters of a century old next month.
