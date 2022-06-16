Lewisville Grand Theater presents Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series: Juneteenth 101

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Exploring more than 100 years of photographic representations of Black American experiences, "Black Every Day: Photographs from the Carter Collection" includes over 50 historical and contemporary art photographs and over 100 vernacular images. Works by iconic artists including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Roy DeCarava, Dorothea Lange, Deana Lawson, Gordon Parks, and Garry Winogrand, as well as unidentified community members, showcase the everyday moments of Black life, addressing themes of community, excellence, family, and labor.
Comments / 0