Lewisville Grand Theater presents Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series: Juneteenth 101

The 410 Line Dancers will present The Texas Jam. The event will feature soul line dancers from Dallas-Fort Worth and from different parts of the country. The event aims to prevent and improve health outcomes in the community. There will be noted physicians from the community that will have tables speaking about prevention in their various specialties. There will also be free blood pressure screenings and vascular screenings. Included in the event are raffles with free prizes for attendees.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO