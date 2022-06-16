ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville Grand Theater presents Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series: Juneteenth 101

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series...

The Blair Foundation and the Elite News present North Texas Juneteenth Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Blair Foundation and the Elite News will present the North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March, and Festival. The event will feature local black-owned vendors, live entertainment, concessions, health and beauty expos, tech and panel discussions addressing topics indicative of personal and community advancement, a Kid Zone filled with kid-friendly activities, and other cultural activations to celebrate the national holiday.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

African American Museum presents 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. African American Museum will present the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, where approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Prism Health North Texas presents LifeWalk Marketpalooza & Pub Crawl

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Prism Health North Texas will present LifeWalk Marketpalooza & Pub Crawl, an afternoon of shopping and fun. The event features more than 20 local vendors. The Pub Crawl will have stops in several bars and restaurants along the Strip. Visitors will have a chance to be entered in a market raffle featuring prizes from local businesses while learning about PHNTX and the services it offers.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Dallas Arts District presents Pride Block Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Arts District, collaborating with the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas, will present the fifth annual Dallas Arts District 2022 Pride Block Party, the largest Pride event in Downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Outlaw Nation Festivals presents TexasFest Dallas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. TexasFest Dallas will include concerts, over 200 artists, swimming and beach fun, classic cars, frisbee dogs, cowboy shows, and dozens of Texas-themed rides, games, and attractions.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

DIFFA/Dallas presents Promenade in the Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas will present a regal soiree to benefit HIV/AIDS service organizations in North Texas. The Bridgerton-themed event hosted by the DIFFA/Dallas Young Professionals will provide guests a picnic experience where they can mix and mingle amongst the DIFFA ton and enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, cocktails, and entertainment.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents "Black Every Day: Photographs from the Carter Collection"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Exploring more than 100 years of photographic representations of Black American experiences, "Black Every Day: Photographs from the Carter Collection" includes over 50 historical and contemporary art photographs and over 100 vernacular images. Works by iconic artists including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Roy DeCarava, Dorothea Lange, Deana Lawson, Gordon Parks, and Garry Winogrand, as well as unidentified community members, showcase the everyday moments of Black life, addressing themes of community, excellence, family, and labor.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

410 Line Dancers presents Texas Jam Health Fair

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 410 Line Dancers will present The Texas Jam. The event will feature soul line dancers from Dallas-Fort Worth and from different parts of the country. The event aims to prevent and improve health outcomes in the community. There will be noted physicians from the community that will have tables speaking about prevention in their various specialties. There will also be free blood pressure screenings and vascular screenings. Included in the event are raffles with free prizes for attendees.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble presents Griots: Celebrating a Compilation of Dallas’ Cultural Storytellers of the African Diaspora

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. “Griot” is a French word that originated in the 13th century from the Mande empire of Mali, West Africa and, for centuries, they have told and retold the history of the empire, keeping their stories and traditions alive. The Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble will pay homage to an array of Dallas’ key artistic and cultural storytellers such as Erykah Badu, Vicki Meek, Michelle Gibson, Baba Hassan, the late Afiah Bey, Bandon Koro’s own Tony Browne and Nana Kweku, and more.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Laughing & Loving: An Interactive Dating Comedy Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Stomping Ground Comedy Theater will present Laughing and Loving: An Interactive Comedy Dating Show, hosted by Ade Ajayi. In this show, audiences can pick the couple and comedians to guide them through their first date. Along the way they will share stories of great dates, bad dates, and sometimes love.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

McKinney Craft Beer Walk

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The McKinney Craft Beer Walk will feature craft beers from the best breweries in North Texas. The event will include 20 beverage stations setup inside the local shops in Downtown McKinney. Visitors can enjoy sipping and strolling from one stop to the next while taking in the sites of charming Downtown McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Paul Simon Songbook

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present a symphonic tribute to Paul Simon’s work in Simon and Garfunkel as well as the classic solo albums Graceland and Rhythm of the Saints. Audiences can sing along to favorites such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “The Sounds of Silence,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” and more.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Atif Aslam in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. South Asian singer Atif Aslam is a singer, songwriter, composer, and actor who predominantly sings in Urdu/Hindi, but has also sung in Punjabi, Bengali, Persian, Arabic and English.
IRVING, TX
culturemap.com

Fan Expo Dallas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fan Expo Dallas will present three days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions, and celebrities. Fans can experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming.
DALLAS, TX

