ACSO: Albany felon ran from police with illegal gun

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies say they saw a man riding in the passenger seat of a black Jetta on Livingston Avenue without a seatbelt on Wednesday. When they pulled the car over, Lasaad U. Chaney, 33, allegedly jumped out and ran, and Deputies chased after him.

A loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun that Sheriff’s Deputies say they took from Chaney. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

Chaney was arrested and was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, according to police. Further investigations revealed that Chaney has prior felony convictions, for selling crack cocaine in Albany.

Police saw Chaney selling the drug on June 6, 2011. He was dealt a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the crime on October 30, 2012. He was 23-years-old at the time.

After allegedly being found in possession of the handgun Wednesday, Chaney was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor)

Traffic infraction

Chaney was lodged at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee. He is due to appear in Albany City Court on June 16, 2022.

