Marlborough, MA

‘Kids need these upgrades’: Local leaders talk solutions to heat, capacity concerns in Marlborough schools

By Dakota Antelman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBOROUGH – A 71 degree day led to nearly 80 degree temperatures in a Jaworek Elementary School classroom in Marlborough last month as local leaders toured the school. Come August, Principal Ron Sanborn said, that average temperature may climb as high as 87 degrees. “It is not the...

Compensation, staffing levels among concerns voiced by Westborough paraeducator

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough School Committee, last week, fielded concerns about the financial compensation and full-time equivalent allocation for paraeducators in Westborough Public Schools. Addressing the committee during its meeting on June 8, Paraeducator David McGrath said that paraeducators play an “important role” in Westborough students’ education....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Select Board dissolves three committees

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 7, 2022 at town hall. Members Jay Kelly and James Mackey were not present. The board kicked off the meeting with a presentation from the TMHS Titans Robotics Team. Members demonstrated the functionality of their robot Nom-Nom, which recently competed at regional competitions, including a match at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where the team received the Phantom Fighter Award for outstanding adaptability.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

In Malden, some question whether superintendent really holds a doctorate

Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy has so far not provided proof of her doctorate, despite saying she holds one. Questions have swirled in Malden lately over whether first-year Malden schools Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy indeed holds the doctorate she says she earned nearly a decade ago but has so far not offered proof of receiving.
MALDEN, MA
Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington. The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested...
WILMINGTON, MA
Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
Marlborough/Hudson event benefits American Cancer Society

MARLBOROUGH/HUDSON – The annual Relay for Life of Marlborough/Hudson took place on Saturday at Marlborough’s Ward Park. Teams of walkers and individuals raised funds for the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser was traditionally a 12-hour overnight event until COVID-19 hit in 2020, prompting that year’s Marlborough/Hudson relay to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
AMHERST, MA
Festivalgoers and ‘lucky ducks’ return to downtown Hudson

HUDSON – Two popular long-running events returned to downtown Hudson on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. The Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce once again celebrated community, culture and commerce on South Street with its 34th Hudson Community Fest. Concurrently, the Hudson Rotary Club’s 30th Skip...
HUDSON, MA
Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
MRCC announces scholarship award winners

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC), last week, announced the recipients of its 2022 Community Foundation Scholarship Awards. Aiden Grocki of Marlborough High School (MHS), Jillian Johannes of Hudson High School (HHS), Christopher Savoie of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Donna Bohorquez of the Advanced Math and Science Academy (AMSA) are each receiving $1,000 through this program.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA

