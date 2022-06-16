ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Fuller Park

fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a February shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Arvell Singletary, 23, is accused of...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 6

Dramatic One
3d ago

You’re freedom is history just like your manhood tough guy

Reply(1)
9
James walked away
3d ago

Never ending cycle of violence by these thugs that never are held accountable

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago weekend shootings have left at least 34 shot, three fatally, police said. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies month after Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man who was wounded in a shooting last month in Humboldt Park has died. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications of a gunshot wound to his torso and ruled his death a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
goodwordnews.com

5 shot dead in parking lot in Douglas: Police – NBC Chicago

Five people were shot dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. At around 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Washington Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot during domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO - A person was shot during a domestic incident in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Yates. At about 3:56 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the upper right leg during a domestic incident, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
WGN News

Man critically injured in Morgan Park fire

CHICAGO – Two people were injured in a fire in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood Saturday. Officials said the fire broke out around 11 p.m. near 108th Street and South Prospect. A 73-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 75-year-old woman was also injured.She was treated at the scene. The cause of […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seeking to identify woman found in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a woman found at a park last Wednesday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood. The woman was located in Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park at Belmont and Kilpatrick on June 15, around 4:02 a.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital, located at 5645 W. Addison, by ambulance where she remains hospitalized and unidentified, police said. She's described as a black woman in her 30s, 5'4" to 5'6", 220 pounds with brown eyes,  black hair, and a dark complexion.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives -- Division's SVU office at 312-746-6554, call 911, or contact the hospital Crisis Center at 773-794-8395. Callers can use case number JF285493.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking into a robbery that happened in the middle of the day Saturday in the Loop. Just after 1 p.m., three pepole grabbed merchandise from Sunglass Hut in the Block 37 mall in the 100 block of North State Street. They the ran out of th store. No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 18 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

CHICAGO - At least 20 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, including a man killed while on a porch in Stony Island Park on the South Side. He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot 21-year-old woman in the forehead: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman in the forehead earlier this week. Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with first-degree murder. On June 12, two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when Coronel allegedly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen girl shot while in rideshare in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is shot while inside a rideshare in South Chicago Friday night, according to police.Around 9:47 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired from an occupant in an SUV, police said.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy