ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

PCC baseball: Koon parlays standout season into Coastal Carolina commitment

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G76mf_0gCbL2J000

Houston Koon was never in danger of losing sight of his goals.

Motivation stared right back at the Pitt Community College outfielder each time he would look at his bathroom mirror. It was there, on the same mirror speckled with toothpaste, that Koon had scribbled out his goals so that he would be sure to see them each day.

“I wrote that one of my goals was to become an All-American,” he said from a hotel room before a summer league baseball game.

Mission accomplished. Koon was one of two Bulldogs to earn NJCAA D-II second-team All-American honors, joining teammate and pitcher Cannon Pickell.

Koon, a sophomore, demolished opposing pitchers all season and finished with a .478 batting average, good for fifth-best in the nation. His on-base percentage of .580 was sixth-best. Koon also led the Bulldogs in hits (76), runs (67), doubles (22), RBIs (58) and stolen bases (13).

He recorded 159 at-bats and struck out just 11 times while drawing 31 walks.

Koon parlayed his standout season with the Bulldogs into an opportunity to play for Coastal Carolina, where he is committed to play next season.

The Chanticleers are a premier Division I program that won a national title in 2016. East Carolina baseball fans will remember Coastal as a team that pushed the Pirates to the brink by forcing a winner-take-all game during this season’s Greenville Regional.

The Bulldogs’ outfielder said he will play in the outfield for the Chanticleers, a move that he hopes will provide him more exposure and opportunity to perform on the highest level as he chases his dream of being selected in an MLB Draft.

Koon’s hit tool helped him skyrocket to be the best player on a Pitt team that finished 34-11. His season included a 28-game hitting streak, and he closed the season with at least one hit in 33 of the Bulldogs’ final 34 games. His ability to collect hits despite being the main focus of opposing game plans made his performance that much more impressive.

“When you start to have success you start to get pitched differently,” Koon said. “It varied from game to game how I got pitched. I got my hands on some scouting reports and some teams thought I struggled on inside pitches, and others said to attack me soft and away. After the first at-bat, I had an idea of what they were trying to do.”

Koon’s in-game adjustments stem from an ingrained mindset of striving to be the best, something his father drilled into him when he was younger.

“I’ve always been a pretty motivated guy,” Koon said. “The way I was raised, my dad said that even if I’m going to work at Burger King I better be the best fry cook that ever stepped into Burger King. So I have this mindset where I want to succeed and do well in everything I do.”

His success can also be attributed to a daily routine that never wavered. He said he hit balls off a tee each day with a focus on keeping his swing compact and simple. He doesn’t have a big leg kick at the plate and his swing doesn’t have a lot of moving pieces in an effort to not complicate things.

His routine also involved eating the same meal — one that might cause some nutritionists to lose sleep — at Chick-fil-A each day which consists of a chicken biscuit meal with a side of hash browns and a Powerade.

“The Powerade was so I could at least get some hydration if I’m going to eat Chick-fil-A every day,” he said.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wilkesboro native was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school. He spent his senior season playing for IMG Academy, and was recruited by North Carolina and N.C. State as part of the class of 2019.

He ended up at Campbell, before joining Pitt as a freshman for the 2020-21 season. He batted .352 and played in 32 games as a freshman. He improved from that good start this past season as a sophomore as it was nearly impossible to keep Koon off the basepaths.

He reached base in 41 of 43 games and had an RBI in one of the two games he didn’t reach base. Koon said could have been disappointed that he was spending two college seasons at Pitt after sniffing the D-I level, but he instead approached his time with the Bulldogs like a showcase.

“Instead of pressure it was excitement,” he said. “My path through college baseball was interesting and I looked at Pitt as a fresh start. And I believed it was a second chance to make it how I wanted it to go. That pressure was really excitement every day in that I had a chance to change my future.”

Koon is spending his summer playing a 58-game schedule in the Appalachian League, a USA Baseball collegiate league sponsored by MLB. He is playing for the Kingsport Axmen, one of 10 teams in the league.

As for what’s next, Koon will write more goals on his mirror as he plots his path toward his ultimate dream of being drafted.

“Coastal is in the Sun Belt so I want to make the Sun Belt All-Conference team,” he said. “My goal is to be at Coastal for a year and to get drafted. So I’ll have goals of both personal and one huge overall baseball goal to get drafted. That’s my No. 1 goal by far.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Tarboro native Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. Harrell, 28, from Tarboro, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely, news […]
RICHMOND, KY
cbs17

ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorm watch, extreme heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is another threat of severe weather Friday along with highs near 100° as a cold front moves through our area late in the day. A northern portion of the CBS 17 viewing area is now in an “enhanced risk” of severe storms, at a Level 3 of 5, with the rest of the viewing area remaining at a level 2 or “slight risk.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man struck by lightning in Rocky Mount

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. His wife told WRAL News he was working on their AC unit behind their home when he was struck by lightning. Reporter: Keenan Willard.
WNCT

High-speed chase leads to fatal crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A vehicle pursuit following a traffic stop led to a fatal crash Wednesday. At approximately 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Racheal Powers of Swansboro. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to a Jacksonville Police Department press release. Police […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
City
Wilkesboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
College Sports
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Greenville police looking for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a missing man. Greenville police say Darius Lee, 33, was reported missing by his mother on June 13 when he didn’t come home to Maryland. She told police that he had been dropped off at a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Kearney Park murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have made an arrest in a murder that happened Wednesday night in Greenville. Carlos Cox, 18, has been charged with the murder of Idn Arrington. Police were called to the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle shortly before 8:00 p.m. for the report of...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#College Baseball#Pcc#Usa Baseball#East Carolina#All American#Bulldogs#Chanticleers#Division
WITN

Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
WNCT

Two injured in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday at the Fuel Market on Hwy. 70. Upon responding to reports of shots fired, deputies found one man suffering from gunshot wounds and another male suffering from head injuries from being struck with a blunt object, according to a press release. Both […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
WRAL

Goldsboro community reacts for four shootings in five-day span

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Goldsboro community reacts for four shootings in five-day span. Witnesses and community leaders in Goldsboro are calling for new action to address the recent string...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Pitt Co. drug trafficker sentenced to more than 17 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Alterick Wallisima Boyd of Winterville, NC, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of a mixture […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Sheriff asks public to help locate suspect vehicle near Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A breaking and entering of a home along Highway 124 near Macclesfield took place at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community in hopes of finding the suspect. Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

POLICE: Multiple suspects wanted for tobacco shop theft

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Vanceboro Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the people responsible for an early morning theft. Officers say the suspects broke the glass front door of the EZ-Pass tobacco store in Vanceboro around 1:30 Saturday morning and stole several vape devices and other items.
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Kinston structure fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street Wednesday morning. The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Three men arrested after nine pounds of pot seized in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nine pounds of marijuana were found during a raid on a home in New Bern. Craven County deputies and New Bern police searched the home on Lawson Street last Wednesday. In addition to the pot, deputies say they seized firearms, cash, and packaging material used...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe a disgruntled customer set fire to a Kinston auto repair shop early Wednesday morning. Kinston police have charged Willie McPhail, 51, with eight counts of felony burning of personal property and one count of burning of certain buildings. The fire was reported around 4:00...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
NEW BERN, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
491
Followers
802
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy