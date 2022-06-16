PCC baseball: Koon parlays standout season into Coastal Carolina commitment

Houston Koon was never in danger of losing sight of his goals.

Motivation stared right back at the Pitt Community College outfielder each time he would look at his bathroom mirror. It was there, on the same mirror speckled with toothpaste, that Koon had scribbled out his goals so that he would be sure to see them each day.

“I wrote that one of my goals was to become an All-American,” he said from a hotel room before a summer league baseball game.

Mission accomplished. Koon was one of two Bulldogs to earn NJCAA D-II second-team All-American honors, joining teammate and pitcher Cannon Pickell.

Koon, a sophomore, demolished opposing pitchers all season and finished with a .478 batting average, good for fifth-best in the nation. His on-base percentage of .580 was sixth-best. Koon also led the Bulldogs in hits (76), runs (67), doubles (22), RBIs (58) and stolen bases (13).

He recorded 159 at-bats and struck out just 11 times while drawing 31 walks.

Koon parlayed his standout season with the Bulldogs into an opportunity to play for Coastal Carolina, where he is committed to play next season.

The Chanticleers are a premier Division I program that won a national title in 2016. East Carolina baseball fans will remember Coastal as a team that pushed the Pirates to the brink by forcing a winner-take-all game during this season’s Greenville Regional.

The Bulldogs’ outfielder said he will play in the outfield for the Chanticleers, a move that he hopes will provide him more exposure and opportunity to perform on the highest level as he chases his dream of being selected in an MLB Draft.

Koon’s hit tool helped him skyrocket to be the best player on a Pitt team that finished 34-11. His season included a 28-game hitting streak, and he closed the season with at least one hit in 33 of the Bulldogs’ final 34 games. His ability to collect hits despite being the main focus of opposing game plans made his performance that much more impressive.

“When you start to have success you start to get pitched differently,” Koon said. “It varied from game to game how I got pitched. I got my hands on some scouting reports and some teams thought I struggled on inside pitches, and others said to attack me soft and away. After the first at-bat, I had an idea of what they were trying to do.”

Koon’s in-game adjustments stem from an ingrained mindset of striving to be the best, something his father drilled into him when he was younger.

“I’ve always been a pretty motivated guy,” Koon said. “The way I was raised, my dad said that even if I’m going to work at Burger King I better be the best fry cook that ever stepped into Burger King. So I have this mindset where I want to succeed and do well in everything I do.”

His success can also be attributed to a daily routine that never wavered. He said he hit balls off a tee each day with a focus on keeping his swing compact and simple. He doesn’t have a big leg kick at the plate and his swing doesn’t have a lot of moving pieces in an effort to not complicate things.

His routine also involved eating the same meal — one that might cause some nutritionists to lose sleep — at Chick-fil-A each day which consists of a chicken biscuit meal with a side of hash browns and a Powerade.

“The Powerade was so I could at least get some hydration if I’m going to eat Chick-fil-A every day,” he said.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wilkesboro native was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school. He spent his senior season playing for IMG Academy, and was recruited by North Carolina and N.C. State as part of the class of 2019.

He ended up at Campbell, before joining Pitt as a freshman for the 2020-21 season. He batted .352 and played in 32 games as a freshman. He improved from that good start this past season as a sophomore as it was nearly impossible to keep Koon off the basepaths.

He reached base in 41 of 43 games and had an RBI in one of the two games he didn’t reach base. Koon said could have been disappointed that he was spending two college seasons at Pitt after sniffing the D-I level, but he instead approached his time with the Bulldogs like a showcase.

“Instead of pressure it was excitement,” he said. “My path through college baseball was interesting and I looked at Pitt as a fresh start. And I believed it was a second chance to make it how I wanted it to go. That pressure was really excitement every day in that I had a chance to change my future.”

Koon is spending his summer playing a 58-game schedule in the Appalachian League, a USA Baseball collegiate league sponsored by MLB. He is playing for the Kingsport Axmen, one of 10 teams in the league.

As for what’s next, Koon will write more goals on his mirror as he plots his path toward his ultimate dream of being drafted.

“Coastal is in the Sun Belt so I want to make the Sun Belt All-Conference team,” he said. “My goal is to be at Coastal for a year and to get drafted. So I’ll have goals of both personal and one huge overall baseball goal to get drafted. That’s my No. 1 goal by far.