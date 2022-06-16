ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘A picture’s worth 1,000 words’: New technology to allow 911 callers to livestream in Orlando

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the next generation of 911.

The Orlando Fire Department is upgrading its dispatch center with new software that allows callers to live stream videos and pictures.

This will help operators know what sort of response is required.

The technology adds a visual layer to the 911 call center.

Firefighters said it is going to be a game-changer.

“We are text messaging a link that activates someone’s camera and they can share their camera feed from their cellphone into the 911 center,” said Matthew King, OFD communications manager.

King said the software gives dispatchers immediate eyes on the scene.

The software is called Prepared 911.

“They can actually show us exactly what they see,” King said. “A picture’s worth 1,000 words.”

The fire department also uses rapid SOS for pinpoint accuracy.

King said the new systems will speed up the fire department’s response.

“Every minute we save in the 911 center is a minute we save on the road,” King said.

The department hopes to have Prepared 911 up and running by August.

