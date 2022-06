I could not believe what I was hearing the other day on the news. Three senators actually said the following:. South Dakota needs AR-15s to kill prairie dogs. Colorado needs AR-15s to kill raccoons and fox that kill their chickens. Louisiana needs AR-15s to kill feral pigs. Are they kidding? Are they trying kill these animals or disintegrate them? Do they have any idea how much damage one of those guns can do to human flesh?

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO