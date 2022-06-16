ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Issues First Statement After Surgery, Says He’s ‘Recuperating Comfortably’

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

The Blizzard of Ozz is weathering the storm. Ozzy Osbourne gave his first update following a major surgery on Monday, thanking fans for their support and telling them that he’s out of the hospital and resting.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” read a statement from the 73-year-old rock icon on Wednesday (June 15). “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

The message from Ozzy came after wife/manager Sharon Osbourne thanked fans for their well-wishes on Tuesday, following what she’d earlier said was a “very major operation” he underwent on Monday in Los Angeles. Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!,” Sharon wrote in an Instagram Story .

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him,” she added along with prayer hands. Last week on the UK chatter The Talk , Sharon told the panel that she was flying back to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy for what she said was a “very major operation” that will “determine the rest of his life.”

Gossip site Page Six reported that Osbourne was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after the “grueling” surgery to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back,” with pictures showing the singer — wearing a soft neck brace — standing up and getting into a black Range Rover under his own power as Sharon stood by his side.

In Jan. 2020, after telling fans he was battling a type of Parkinson’s disease , Ozzy also described a horrible fall at home that re-aggravated an old neck and shoulder injury from a 2003 ATV accident. He said the slip dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in his body after the accident, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his spine.

See Ozzy’s statement below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

