Car crashes into building in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that it happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Harvey Street NE and Emerald Avenue NE.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash, according to GRPD.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if the driver was injured.

The police department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

