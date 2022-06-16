ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Car crashes into building in Grand Rapids

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhS06_0gCbK3Dw00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that it happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Harvey Street NE and Emerald Avenue NE.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash, according to GRPD.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if the driver was injured.

The police department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Harvey Street Ne#Emerald Avenue Ne#Grpd#Silent Observer#Nexstar Media Inc
Nationwide Report

79-year-old woman injured after a two-vehicle collision in Grand Haven (Grand Haven Charter Township, MI)

79-year-old woman injured after a two-vehicle collision in Grand Haven (Grand Haven Charter Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a 79-year-old woman, from Norton Shores, suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Grand Haven. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of US-31 and Comstock at about 9 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

West Michigan sheriff's deputy shoots, kills driver during traffic stop

A sheriff's deputy in Allegan County fatally shot a young motorist during a traffic stop Thursday, and Michigan State Police are investigating. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop about 10 p.m. Thursday when the altercation occurred between the officer and the man in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. The deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the motorist, Michigan State Police said.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Several items stolen from Marshall barn

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking & entering that occurred at a barn in Clarendon Township. Several items were reported as stolen, with the theft believed to have taken place sometime between June 9 and June 11. After being dispatched to the scene, troopers...
MARSHALL, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy