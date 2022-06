Temperatures remain high for a second week now. Don’t forget to think about the impact that may have on your employees as they try to stay cool and productive. With temperatures in the area expected to break into the one-hundred-degree range this week, the threat of heat stress in the workplace will be very high. It’s also important to remember that “Other heat stress factors are also very important. In addition to temperature, increased relative humidity, decreased air movement, or lack of shading from direct heat (radiant temperature) can all affect the potential for heat stress.”

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO