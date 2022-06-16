ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Car rams Irish prison van in County Monaghan

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car has been found burnt out after being used to ram a prison van in County Monaghan on Wednesday. Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident happened on the N2 near Clontibret...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North Rode driver jailed for fatal crash on Christmas Day

A driver who killed a woman after veering on to the wrong side of the road on Christmas Day has been jailed. Nathaniel Ritchie, 34, was speeding when he crashed into another car being driven by 46-year-old Lakshmi Basford in December 2019, Cheshire Police said. Ms Basford died at the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cigarette chute shop owner jailed for counterfeit sales

A former shop owner whose food store had a chute used to deliver counterfeit cigarettes from a flat above has been jailed. Aziz Abdullah's Doskey Food Store, on Paley Road, Bradford, was raided multiple times between October 2019 and March 2021. Prosecutors said the 51-year-old ignored several warnings before officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Prison#County Monaghan#Irish#Bbc News Ni
BBC

Skegness: Man detained under Mental Health Act over device find

A man arrested after a "device" was found in a Lincolnshire coastal resort has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police have confirmed. Homes on Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, were evacuated and a cordon put in place after the discovery on Tuesday. Residents were later allowed to return to their...
HEALTH
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
The Independent

Man accused of murdering wife and children found dead in prison

A man who was due to go on trial next week for the murder of his wife and two children in Dublin has been found dead in prison.Sameer Syed, 38, was found in his cell at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, County Laois, on Thursday afternoon. There were no details surrounding the death.In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed “the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison”.All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda SiochanaIt added: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Birmingham: Student nurse's 'pride' to share headbutt ordeal

A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home. Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Cheating Hubby Hid Wife’s Remains in Septic Tank for 37 Years, Prosecutors Say

For nearly 40 years, Brenda Venables’ remains sat in a septic tank behind the remote house she had shared with her husband, David Venables, who was charged with her murder last summer. In a trial that began on Monday, British prosecutors said that now 89-year-old David Venables murdered his wife in 1982 and discarded her body in the septic tank so that he could continue having an affair. The prosecutor described the tank as the “perfect hiding place,” saying that it enabled David Venables, a pig farmer, to “get away with murder” for almost four decades, the BBC reports. According to prosecutors, Venables reported his wife missing in May, 1982, telling police that she suffered from depression and was not home when he awoke. An investigation found no evidence of her body, and some assumed she had committed suicide. Her remains, however, were found in 2019. Venables, whose trial is expected to last for six weeks, has maintained his innocence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 47, glassed man in face after downing bottle of wine and four gins on first night out after lockdown when she had turned to drink to battle stress of 12-hour A&E shifts

An NHS nurse who smashed her glass into a man's face after downing a bottle of wine and four gins on the first night after lockdown has been spared jail. Rebecca Prior, 47, had been on a night out with friends when she lunged at victim Charles Cocklin with a full gin glass in Canvas nightclub in Bournemouth, Dorset, last September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester: Patient died waiting in ambulance outside A&E

A patient has died after waiting for more than two hours in the back of an ambulance outside an emergency department in Leicester. The person had been taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary in April but had a sudden cardiac arrest while waiting to be handed over to clinical staff. The...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Moment drunk ex-soldier SHOVES two men through Specsavers window while 'trying to break-up row between friends' - as he's told to pay opticians £1,000 for causing £6,500 of damage

A former soldier who shoved two men through the window of a Specsavers while drunk has been ordered to pay the company £1,000 in compensation. Androl Basil Dean, 31, was caught on CCTV causing almost £6,500 worth of damage to the opticians' window and display unit in Newton, Wales, on Saturday August 28 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY

