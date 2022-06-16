ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City responds to calls of animal neglect in the heat

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
According to the American Animal Hospital Association, heat stroke happens when your pets body temperature rises above 100 to 102.2 degrees. As the temperatures rise in the Coastal Bend, pet owners need to step up.The City of Corpus Christi has an ordinance requiring them to provide shelter and protection from harsh weather.

"Whenever you see an animal outside and there's a heat advisory issued. Call the call center. The 826-city number. Get a report in the system so an officer can respond and enforce the ordinance and hold people accountable if they're doing it. Or have that one-on-one talk and educate them on what they're supposed to do as proper pet owners,” said Joel Skidmore, the Program Manager for Animal Care Services.

Animal control officers have so far responded to 20 calls from concerned neighbors, but no fines have been issued.

More information on how you can take care of animals in the heat can be found here.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

