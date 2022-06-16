ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Local Sports for Thursday, June 16

By Katie Capua
thunderboltradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fulton Railroaders will play the Full Count...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

 

Nashville Parent

What to Know About NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend

Nashville’s about to get loud this coming weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series on June 24 – 26, with races by all three major national touring series at Nashville Superspeedway. The track — located at 847-F McCrary Rd, Lebanon — features a 1.33-mile D-shaped oval (the largest concrete-only...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

WCMT celebrates 65 years on the air

The legendary WCMT is celebrating 65 years of broadcasting. WCMT began broadcasting on 1410 AM on June 17, 1957 in the same building it currently occupies on North Lindell Street in Martin. The call letters stand for “Weakley County, Martin, Tennessee” and the focus of the station then, as it...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight

Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River Jam, with opening acts 24 Seven at 6 p.m. and...
PARIS, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Thrifter Finds a Hauntingly Beautiful Old Chair at TN Goodwill Store

I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whopam.com

Man, woman flown to Skyline after Dawson Road crash

Two people were flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road. It happened about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dawson Road and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Pacheco says the automobile was southbound and attempting to pass another vehicle when the driver went off the road, lost control and over-corrected.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetmaury.com

Miller hired as Whitthorne Middle's Dean of Students

Maury County Public Schools is happy to announce the naming of Dr. Beverly Miller as the Dean of Students at Whitthorne Middle School, effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Miller began her career as a teacher at Jefferson County Schools in Louisville, Ky., in 1993. Dr. Miller’s education experience from 1994 to 2010 includes teaching physical science, algebra II and coaching softball. As an administrator she has served as an assistant principal, principal and supervisor of instruction in Giles and Marshall Counties. In 2010, Dr. Miller joined Maury County Public Schools as principal at Mt. Pleasant High School. In 2013 she became Supervisor of Instruction and from 2016 to June 2022 served as Director of Instruction.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN

