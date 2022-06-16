ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil PC games are playable again, after Capcom accidentally broke them

By Callum Bains
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUsrv_0gCbIBGv00
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has reversed the recent upgrade patches made to the PC versions of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7, after many players found they were no longer able to play the games.

Capcom announced the reversal to the Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 updates in a Steam post (opens in new tab). Now, both pre- and post-upgrade versions of the games will be available to play (thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)).

The updates were originally introduced to coincide with the release of the games’ PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen upgrades. The patches include several graphical improvements, added support for 4K resolutions and ray tracing, and improved framerates.

However, those enhancements raised the games' PC hardware requirements. Many players who had been running the titles on rigs touching the minimum specs found they were no longer able to after the upgrade, effectively finding themselves locked out of the games that they'd already purchased. As PCGamesN (opens in new tab) highlights, the update made DirectX 12 a requirement, too, which is only available on PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Capcom has now acknowledged the problems and reactivated the older versions of the titles. In the steam post it said: “Due to overwhelming community response, we've reactivated the previous version[s] that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio. Both enhanced and previous versions will be made available going forward.”

How to reactivate the previous versions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMmV3_0gCbIBGv00
(Image credit: Capcom)

If you were caught in the crossfire of graphical upgrades and have found you’re no longer able to play the Resident Evil titles on PC, you’re in luck. It’s not too tricky to roll back to the previous versions of the games, as Capcom has provided step-by-step instructions.

First, you’ll need to boot up Steam. Then simply follow the steps below:

  • Navigate to your Steam library
  • Right-click the game and select Properties.
  • In the pop-up menu, select Betas
  • From the pull-down menu, select "dx11_non-rt" (you don’t need to enter a password)
  • Close the pop-up menu and let the Steam client auto-update the game

That’s it. You now should be able to launch the game in its pre-upgrade state. If you ever want to update the game to its new version – after picking up on the best GPUs currently around, say – you can simply go back into the Betas menu, and select “None” from the dropdown menu.

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#Board Games#Resident Evil#Video Game
GamesRadar

How to get the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters

The Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters location is an early frustration for players, as they'll come across doors secured cut by chains that clearly require specialised tools to break through. The bolt cutters in Resident Evil 3 (opens in new tab) are a little further into the game beyond them, but definitely not so far that you can't double back and cut open all the chains for new rewards and perks. If you're looking for the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters, read on and we'll fill you in on when and where you'll find them in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Freebie Leaks Early

A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hideo Kojima fans are already trying to cancel his Xbox game

Kojima Productions' next big game project is heading to Xbox. Partnering with Xbox Game Studios, Hideo Kojima's development team aims to create a game that will heavily utilize cloud technology in some way. Hideo Kojima himself announced the project in a brief appearance at the Xbox Bethesda showcase, essentially confirming...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Getting a New Game Mode and More

The big Assassin's Creedevent from Tuesday confirmed more content is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla through another year of updates and other releases. Part of those plans include a brand new roguelite game mode called "The Forgotten Saga" where Eivor will plunge into Niflheim over and over again into procedurally generated challenges. Other plans include the "final chapter" in Eivor's story with both of those releases planned to be out at some point in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Now Plays One of PS4's Biggest Exclusives

The Steam Deck now plays and fully supports one of the PS4's biggest exclusives games. Last generation, the PS4 dominated in the exclusives category. Between Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royal, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Part II, and a few other titles, the PS4 always seemed to have a killer exclusive on the horizon. Over the last couple fo years, some of these PS4 exclusives have begun to shed their PlayStation exclusivity and come to PC. One example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which came to PC in 2021, but only this week did it finally come to Steam and Steam Deck with a stealth release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Working On A PS5 Pro Controller With "Awesome Features"

PlayStation is working on a brand-new PlayStation 5 "Pro" controller with a raft of cool new features, according to a recent report. Prolific leaker Tom Henderson reports for Try Hard Guides that PlayStation will unveil the "genuine professional controller" in the next few weeks. This enhanced controller is believed to be similar to the Xbox Elite Controller, in that it features removable analog sticks and rear paddle triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Some Xbox Users Surprised With Free Gift Ahead Of Xbox Showcase

Happy Sunday Xbox fans! With the Xbox and Bethesda showcase just a few hours away, it's a big day for Xbox users, and that’s to top off what has already been a big week. In case you missed it, Microsoft finally unveiled their Xbox TV App which means that those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now access cloud gaming via any Samsung TV without the need for a console. Nice, right? Xbox have also announced that they’re bringing back demos. You might want to check your account’s wallet though, because in recent days some Xbox users have been reporting a nice little freebie.
FIFA
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals First Gameplay Footage

Capcom has today revealed our first official look at gameplay from the forthcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. First announced earlier this month at PlayStation's State of Play event, Capcom largely highlighted this new version of RE4 via a trailer that showed off a number of different locales and characters that will appear in the game. And while that trailer didn't feature any actual gameplay footage, we've now been given a brief taste of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu will be playable in new DLC

Resident Evil Village, or Resident Evil 8 as plenty of fans still call it, released over a year ago, but that doesn't mean that Capcom is done with it. Shortly after announcing that the game will be playable in VR, Capcom announced a series of downloadable content and a Gold Edition bundling it all together with the base game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to play Steam VR games with an Oculus Quest 2

Open up Steam VR while using the Desktop menu option in the Oculus PC app. While there is an incredible library of Meta Quest 2 games to play, they aren’t the only VR titles out there. Before the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) showed us the potential...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of the Best Xbox 360 Exclusives

Xbox Game Pass is losing one of the best Xbox 360 games come the end of the day, which means that at the moment of publishing, there are only a few more hours to download the game via the subscription service or to buy with an Xbox Game Pass discount. Luckily, the game is only a few hours long so you can beat it before it leaves the subscription service if you act quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Kojima wants to strike big with Xbox — and PlayStation should be jealous

The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase teased over 30 games coming to Game Pass and brought Starfield highs (and lows), but it also left fans with a surprising right hook: a Hideo Kojima announcement. That’s right, the iconic game developer behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding finally announced his...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ has hidden punishing mechanics for free players

A dedicated group of players have discovered grinding caps present in Diablo Immortal that the game neglects to ever tell you about. Diablo Immortal officially launched on June 2, and the consensus seems to be that while the game can be engaging and fun, the built-in paid elements are too egregious to ignore.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Overwatch 2 PvE will tell a ‘complete, linear’ story starting next year

Overwatch 2’s all-new PvE game mode will launch in 2023, and has been designed to tell a complete, linear story across the multiplayer shooter’s regular seasonal updates. Speaking about Overwatch 2 in a press briefing, developer Blizzard said the story-focused co-op game mode will receive a staggered release to coincide with the sequel’s all-new nine-week seasonal model. Rather than telling discrete stories, however, each update will combine into an overarching campaign that reaches a defined conclusion.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy