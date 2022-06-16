ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$336K settlement reached after peaceful demonstrators pepper-sprayed in NC

By Associated Press
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A city and two law enforcement agencies in a North Carolina county will pay $336,000 to a group of plaintiffs in a settlement stemming from a 2020 get-out-the-vote rally in which peaceful demonstrators were pepper-sprayed .

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and a Chicago-based law firm announced the settlement on Wednesday.

Police and protesters accounts differ on Graham arrests, pepper spray use

A news release says the agreement involved the city of Graham and its police department, as well as the Alamance County sheriff.

Police had said participants in the rally in October 2020 were arrested and pepper-sprayed for blocking a street without permission.

