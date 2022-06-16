ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Ambridge Council Approves Two Lot Subdivision and Lot Consolidation

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Ambridge, Pa.) Council on Tuesday night approved the lot subdivision...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Central Valley School District Approves 2022-23 Budget

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board approved their 2022-23 budget of $41,179,491 an increase of 4.3%. The budget represents a 2.77 mill tax increase to 67.42 mills. Bids for the Center Grange Primary School renovations totaling $10,372,506. were approved by a 6-3 vote by the board....
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shell exec provides update on Beaver County plant

PITTSBURGH — The large-scale Shell Polymers’ facility in Beaver County is nearing completion with about 98% of the work complete, an executive with the plant said Thursday. Jim Sewell, environmental manager at Shell Chemical, told the Appalachian Energy Innovation Collaborative’s conference that he is asked frequently about when...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ambridge, PA
Ambridge, PA
Government
County
Beaver County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

I-79 Neville Island Bridge Weekend Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Allegheny County

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing weekend lane restrictions on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will begin Friday night, June 17 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions in both directions on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge will occur Friday night at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Structural Fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township, Beaver County Reported

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of a structural fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township Thursday night. Firefighters were called out at 5:28 p.m. and were still on scene, at 9;15 p.m., according to 9-1-1. No other information, including the cause, was not available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fern Hollow Bridge inspection troubling but did not suggest imminent danger, experts say

Three months before Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed 100 feet into a ravine below, inspectors again rated the span structurally deficient. Following a routine inspection in late September, a report submitted to the city and PennDOT gave the bridge an overall rating of 4 on a 9-point scale, said Penn State University engineering professor Kostas Papakonstantinou.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#Emergency Services#Ksa#Beaver County Radio News#Pa Rrb Council
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Reopened in Glenfield

(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 was closed on March 23 to allow for painting operations and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Hotel Saxonburg for sale but will remain open while on the market

The oldest continuously operating hotel, bar and restaurant in the heart of historic Saxonburg in Butler County is on the market. The Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed for about $1.2 million with Coldwell Banker of Fox Chapel. The business,...
SAXONBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelie may consider bypass

Zelienople officials may consider a West New Castle Street to Main Street bypass to help ease traffic congestion along the Route 19 corridor. At a borough council meeting Monday, manager Don Pepe asked whether providing motorists an easier way to turn from West Beaver Street onto Main Street is “a concept council is interested in.”
ZELIENOPLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Employee allegedly used company card to buy cigarettes

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A newly-hired employee reportedly tried to trick his boss into believing a gas station double-charged the company for fuel. Police say the scam was intended to hide the cartoon of cigarettes he bought. Tina Kennedy, of Kennedy Tree Service, called Scott Township police on April 30 about a possible theft. Her husband, Ressie, had noticed two transactions on the company's debit card from the Short Stop gas station on Fowlersville Road 10 days prior. Both charges were for $110.88. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
CBS News

Butler County Chamber of Commerce hosting LobsterFest

BUTLER (KDKA) - Tickets are now on sale for LobsterFest in Butler County!. The chamber of commerce is hosting the event on Friday, July 15 at the Woods at Eisler Farms. There will be fresh lobster, live music, fireworks, and an open bar. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
DELMONT, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Called Back to Scene of Muddy Creek Fire

First responders were called back to the scene of a previous fire in Muddy Creek Township on Saturday morning. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 10am on Saturday for a rekindle of a fire that first occurred earlier this week at a barn on Flinner Road in Muddy Creek Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy