To say Nashville’s Swan Ball, the premier society event was dazzling this year, would be inadequate. One of few white tie events left in the country, it is also considered one of the America’s oldest fundraisers. The Swan Ball benefits Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and was founded in 1963 by Jane Dudley, wife of Gilford Dudley, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Jane’s legacy of glamour, high society, and international style, live on through the Ball and we all feel her spirit as we joyously celebrate.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO