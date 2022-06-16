ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok chefs cook the world’s largest chicken nugget — and it weighs 46 pounds

By Alison Cutler
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDteJ_0gCbHAQP00

Even fast-food aficionados would need an extra-generous gullet to stomach just a portion of this new world record — a 46-pound chicken nugget.

Beloved TikTok chefs Lynn Davis, who goes by Lynja on her account @cookingwithLynja, and Nick Digiovanni, former contestant on MasterChef, set out to achieve the high-calorie challenge of cooking the world’s biggest chicken nugget, according to a news release from the Guinness World Records.

@nick.digiovanni World’s Largest Chicken Nugget #chickennugget #nugget #worldrecord ♬ original sound - nick.digiovanni

The duo broke another culinary ceiling in November 2021 when they made the world’s largest cake pop, which weighed a staggering 97 pounds.

Now, they can add this savory success to their resumes.

The chicken nugget monstrosity weighed 46 pounds, 3.34 ounces and is about 115 pounds larger than the average chicken nugget, according to the release.

In total, the nugget used close to 60 chickens worth of meat, 40 eggs, 40 slices of white bread and half a gallon of whole milk, the release said.

The nugget was so large it had to be built in a special contraption and chauffeured to a commercial oven for baking.

Once the Guinness World Records adjudicator weighed and inspected the nugget, the record was certified in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 25.

But fear not — none of it went to waste.

Davis, Digiovanni and everyone involved in the nugget production had a taste of victory when the nugget was cut up and served.

Comments / 0

