A theme park nanny shares tips and tricks for enjoying Disney with kids — from alternating indoor and outdoor rides, to leaving the souvenirs for the end of the day

Cyan Nardiello, whose company is called "Once Upon a Nanny." Courtesy of Cyan Nardiello

Cyan Nardiello, is a "theme park nanny" who watches kids during their visits.

The babysitter shared her expertise on keeping overstimulated children calm at Disney.

She said the answers include frequent naps, plenty of hugs and cooling down at inside rides.

Entrepreneur Cyan Nardiello , who established herself as a theme park nanny 18 months ago, now employs a fleet of 26 caregivers who watch kids at fun destinations such as Disney, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld.

The 23-year-old's company is called "Once Upon a Nanny" and provides babysitting to families during their visits to the top attractions in Florida and California.

Nardiello told Insider that she spends at least 150 days at the resorts every year, particularly Disney World. She said a lot of parents tap into her expertise and ask, "how do we deal with kiddos who may be getting a little fussy."

She added, "these places can get very overwhelming for adults, so we can only imagine how children must be feeling."

Nardiello, who calls herself and her colleagues "fairy god-nannies" and charges $40 an hour to supervise kids inside the park and its hotels, shares her tips and tricks for keeping little ones happy at Disney.

Take lots of naps

"I recommend napping for children of all ages," Nardiello said. She said that breaks from the activities and hectic pace at the attractions give little ones a chance to cool down and recharge their energy levels.

"I would go to the parks early in the morning when it's not as hot and the lines aren't so long, I'd return to your hotel around lunchtime and take a nap or enjoy the pool before going back in the evening because you'll skip the heat of the day and a lot of the crowds," she added.

Cyan Nardiello wears a white vest top with the words, "They're not mine, I'm just the babysitter," printed on the back. Courtesy of Cyan Nardiello

Alternate between outdoor and indoor activities

The nanny said one of the best ways to prevent burnout or meltdowns is to switch between Disney rides that have air-conditioning and those in the sun.

"If you go to, for example, Space Mountain which is indoors, and then an outdoor attraction like the Tomorrowland Speedway, your children's body temperature will regulate better," Nardiello said, noting that the heat at the Florida park can exceed 100 degrees so hydrating drinks every half hour are crucial.

The entrepreneur, who is not affiliated with Disney or other amusement parks, also said that sun cream should be applied every two hours.

Don't skip the shows

According to Nardiello, many visitors often overlook the entertainment that takes place inside and miss out on the chance for a breather.

"Having a kid do rides all the time when their body is constantly moving and they can't control what they're looking at is a lot," she said. "With shows, they're more in control of their senses and can sit and cool down."

The babysitter also advised families to show up to the route of the Disney parade at least 30 minutes before it starts.

Reassure kids with plenty of love and hugs

Nardiello pointed out that Disney is so stimulating, children can struggle to process the sights and sounds, especially if they have special needs such as autism and ADHD .

"Everyone who has visited Disney can relate to the fact it's taxing to the body and they've gotten a bit irritable because there's so much to see and do," Nardiello said. She advised parents to take their kids aside at the first signs of fussiness and "give them a cuddle." She added that parents should be checking in with their kids and asking what they need throughout the day.

Theme park nanny Cyan Nardiello charges $40 per hour to look after kids like this young girl at resorts such as Disney. Courtesy of Cyan Nardiello Wait until the end of the day to buy souvenir gifts

Many exits to the rides at Disney and other theme parks are through the gift store, Nardiello observed, causing children to grab the merchandise and plead with their parents to open their wallets. "I always tell kids that we're going to look in all the stores so they can decide what they really want to get at the end of the visit," the nanny said.

She added that, if your child is reluctant to leave the gift store or throws a tantrum , "try to get their mind off it and redirect them by asking what ride they want to do next at the park."