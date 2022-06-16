ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M’s Rock Named NCBWA All-America

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, Texas – Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the NCBWA announced Wednesday morning. The Aggie has started 55...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Aggie Baseball Drops Opening Game at CWS

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies fell behind early and were unable to dig out of the hole in a 13-8 loss to the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in Friday afternoon’s College World Series action at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Oklahoma jumped out to an...
OMAHA, NE
wtaw.com

Texas A&M’s Chief Operating Officer Updates The Faculty Senate On Implementing “The Path Forward”

Texas A&M’s chief operating officer provided an update about the implementation of the university’s reorganization plan at the June faculty senate meeting. Greg Hartman says the president has approved recommendations of seven or eight of the 41 implementation teams. And the remainder are close to finishing well ahead of the September 1 deadline.
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

City Secretary Tanya Smith visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Council 101 program, the role of her department, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 17, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy