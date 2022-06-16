Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $218 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.94 to $2.34. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.7 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.28 billion.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $7.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $32.8 billion.

