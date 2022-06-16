ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $218 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.94 to $2.34. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.7 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.28 billion.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $7.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $32.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Jabil Inc#Automated Insights#Jbl
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

948K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy