Lackland aviators simulate effects of high altitude on human body with new chamber

Drug conceived at UT Health San Antonio was safe, effective in animal studies. An experimental brain injury medication conceived in laboratories at UT Health San Antonio was tested Tuesday, June 14, in the first human subject, a clinical trial participant in Hungary. If the drug, called AST-004, performs well in human studies, it will be an urgently needed and novel treatment for stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI) victims, including those with concussions. Plans are to study it as a chronic therapy for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, as well.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO