Photos: Avs take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. Playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period after failing to get […]
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a body that was found in unincorporated El Paso County on June 10. Just after 1 p.m., a caller reported a man dead lying along a roadway on the corner of Myron Rd. and Old Stage Rd. The El Paso County […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Sabrina Harmon, 28, is a White female, 5’04”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Harmon is wanted for the following warrants: Damage Property which includes Criminal Mischief Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance Failure […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo staple is closing its doors after 70 years serving the community. Passkey Restaurant, known for its Italian sausage sandwiches, is closing its Abriendo Avenue location indefinitely. The location officially closed on Tuesday afternoon. FOX21 News spoke to employees at the restaurant who confirmed today was their final day in business. […]
UPDATE: Susan Maldonado has been found safe. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office alerted the public of 67-year-old Susan Maldonado who was reported as missing. She was last seen at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, after she was released from the Pueblo County Jail. Maldonado was wearing a red and white flannel shirt, blue […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist has died of injuries sustained in a crash on June 9. Just before 8:45 p.m. on June 9, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of East Willamette Avenue and North Nevada Avenue on a motorcycle vs. car crash. Officers determined that the motorcycle was […]
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A car crash in Fountain Thursday night sent three people to the hospital, one with serious burns after the car caught fire. Just before 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, Fountain Police and Fire responded to the area of Squirrel Creek Road and Shumway Road in Fountain on a traffic crash. When […]
MANITOU SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is hoping the community can help in their investigation of a body found along Spruce Trail in late May. On May 29, at around 6:30 p.m., two people walked into the Manitou Springs Police Department with a bag that contained a partial human skull and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of the two people killed in a motorcycle crash at Highway 83 and Powers Boulevard. Just before 8 p.m. on June 9, CSPD responded to the intersection of Hwy 83 and Powers on a motorcycle vs. car crash. When officers arrived, they […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on theft and drug charges after discovering a stolen handgun in his possession during a search. Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, June 10, PPD responded to an alleyway between South Victoria Avenue and South Union Avenue on a report of a suspicious […]
UPDATE: All three missing teens have been found and are safe. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating three teen girls. At 10 p.m., the three girls who are 15, 16 and 17 in age walked away from the Teen Rehab Center […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man who died after running out of water on a mountain biking trail has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office. 53-year-old Jeffrey Higgins died while mountain biking on the Palisade Plunge trail on June 11. He was reportedly alone when he ran out of water. A group […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held Downtown, and road closures will be in effect. Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The three-day festival is free and open to the public, and will feature vendors, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 21 years since the body of 18-year-old Jose Damion Quiroz Rivera was found stabbed to death inside an apartment complex. In 2001, CSPD officers were notified of an unresponsive man in an apartment at 345 Vehr Dr. Upon arrival, officers found Rivera dead with multiple stab wounds. Investigations revealed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 20 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found the bodies of two individuals stabbed to death in a vacant field. In 2002, CSPD received a trespassing complaint and were checking a field near 1600 Lenmar for any possible homeless individuals. As officers entered the camp, they noticed […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — An elderly man is missing from Pueblo, and the Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating ghim. Elias “Lee” Tienda went missing on Monday, June 13, at approximately 6:30 p.m. He was last seen in the area of San Carlos and Surfwood. He’s described as 5’2, last wearing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 14 years since the body of Demetrius Donnell Binion was found inside an apartment in 2008. In the very early morning of Jun 15, police were called to a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred near the corner of Pikes Peak Ave. and N Murray Blvd. Officers discovered […]
MONUMENT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) are looking for three suspects involved in a robbery that occurred near the intersection of Willow Park Way and Woodmoor Drive. EPSO warns the public to not approach the vehicle nor the suspects. If you see the vehicle or suspects pictured above contact EPSO at […]
Comments / 0