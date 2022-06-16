ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Class to Feature Eight

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class is set to feature eight Aggies at the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2, 2022. Among the...

wtaw.com

