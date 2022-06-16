ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Alabama man indicted for ’88 murder of 11-year-old girl

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiONe_0gCbEtF100

ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — An Alabama man has been officially indicted for the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office (ECDA) in Massachusetts.

74-year-old Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr. of Bremen, Alabama was indicted on first-degree murder charges on Wednesday by an Essex County Grand Jury. McClendon entered a plea of “not guilty” at his arraignment on May 13 .

Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana’s largest city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113Uhj_0gCbEtF100
Marvin C. McClendon Jr., right, stands in the prisoner’s dock as his defense attorney Charles Henry Fasoldt addressed the court during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Lawrence, Mass. McClendon Jr., a 74-year-old Alabama man, was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a charge of murder in connection with the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay. (Tim Jean/The Eagle-Tribune via AP, Pool)

McClendon was arrested on April 26, 2022 , on a fugitive-from-justice warrant at his home in Cullman County, Alabama.

It was DNA evidence that linked McClendon, a former Massachusetts Department of Corrections Officer, to the murder of Melissa Ann Tremblay, known by “Missy” to her family; what that evidence was, the ECDA’s office says, won’t be released while the trial is ongoing.

Though the case of Missy’s murder was never fully closed, Carrie Kimball with the ECDA’s office says the investigation was reopened “with intention” in 2014, with investigators doing more digging through the details “in earnest.”

Paralyzed woman dies in Phenix City house fire

Missy’s body was found lying on the train tracks of the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard. She had been stabbed multiple times. According to ECDA Johnathan Blodgett, her left leg had been amputated by a train car after she died.

She had disappeared from the streets of Lawrence, Massachusetts on a late September evening in 1988 while playing around the neighborhood of the LaSalle Social Club. She was reported missing by her mother around 9 p.m. after she and her boyfriend had frantically searched for her.

Her body was found the next day, just one block away from the social club, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pG6ch_0gCbEtF100
Melissa “Missy” Tremblay
(Essex County District Attorney’s Office)

A van that had been seen in the area was similar to a van that the suspect drove at the time, prosecutors said. No motive for the killing was disclosed.

At the time, authorities found that McClendon had lived in Chelmsford during the time of Missy’s murder, along with having multiple ties to the Lawrence area – including a church he attended.

McClendon, Blodgett said, had been a “person of interest” in the case for a period of time, telling media in a press conference shortly after his arrest that they “believe we have the right person.”

According to the ECDA’s office, the case will now be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Essex County Superior Court, with the expectation of an arraignment hearing in Salem Superior Court in July.

McClendon remains held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Essex County, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
County
Essex County, MA
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
City
Chelmsford, MA
State
Alabama State
City
Bremen, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Mississippi businessmen facing federal charges after fraudulently receiving pandemic relief money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi businessmen are facing federal charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money. Prosecutors say a grand jury issued indictments recently against 49-year-old Jabari Ogbanna Edwards and 37-year-old Antwann Richardson. The two Columbus residents are charged with money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured at a church Thursday night. According to VHPD Captain Shane Ware, police responded to the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the 3700 block of Crosshaven Drive just after 6:20 p.m. on reports of an active shooter. […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Old Alabama#Violent Crime#Lawrence District Court#Ecda
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says on Saturday, June 18, around 4:31 p.m. a single-vehicle crash happened on I-59 near the 181 mile marker, about two miles north of Atalla. The accident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Austin Mims of Collinsville according to ALEA.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Etowah County man charged with drug trafficking, distribution

ALTOONA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona man has been arrested with and charged with several drug offenses in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, is charged with drug trafficking (Methamphetamine), three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New video surfaces of Alabamians in Russia

The two men are believed to have been captured by Russian Forces. A Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself in and was charged with menacing. Under the new guidelines from the EPA, Decatur Utilities drinking water now has more than 2 thousand times the maximum amount of PFAs allowed in drinking water.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy