Mauston, WI

Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands

By NOAA Photo Library
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70,000 customers Wednesday evening....

www.seehafernews.com

wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Seymour Continues To Recover From Wednesday Tornado

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

F1 Tornado rips through Northern Outagamie County

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The path of destruction from the F1 tornado that ripped through Northern Outagamie County is upending lives as people start on this massive clean-up project. The Elmergreen Family in Black Creek was left to pick up the pieces after their barn completely collapsed, everything...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire during storm causes $50,000 damage to Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire and a storm Wednesday night, responding to a house fire on the 100-block of Atlantic St. Firefighters received the emergency call at 7:45 P.M. The people in the house were evacuating. Heavy smoke was coming from the 2nd story of the house,...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Lake Co. road to close due to issue with road work

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Lake County will close until Monday due to some issues with the road work that was done on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, CTH F, between CTH D and Berlin city limits, will be closed starting Saturday evening and lasting until Monday.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Storms cause damage and outages in Door County -- UPDATED

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through Northeastern Wisconsin downed several trees and power lines, causing over 50,000 reported outages by WPS late Wednesday. As of 6:30 am Thursday, Door County had over 1000 customers still without power. The town of Gardner still has 540 homes affected, and the Town of Union has 478, according to the WPS outage map. There is no estimated time of restoration as WPS reassesses the situation. Door County dispatch reported several electrical wires being down in Sturgeon Bay after the storm, and high winds ripped through the area shortly after 7 pm.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Storms leave thousands in Fox Valley and Green Bay without power

APPLETON, WI — High winds from Wednesday night’s storms leave thousands of customers around Green Bay and the Fox Cities in the dark. As of 9:00 P-M, WE Energies says about 15-hundred customers in its Appleton service area lost electrical service during the storms. Nearly 2,200 customers in Freedom were without power. About 325 Fremont customers lost their electric service during the storm. In Hortonville, high winds knocked out power to nearly 1,500.
GREEN BAY, WI

