Rock Springs- You might be wondering why there have been so many out-of-state license plates and motorhomes in Sweetwater County, that’s because the Tiffin Allegro Club has chosen Sweetwater County as their rally destination this year. The Sweetwater Events Complex has been hosting this event since Monday and has even extended the stay for some participants so that they could really get a feel for what life is like in Sweetwater County. This has been a very big deal for the Sweetwater Events Complex because this is the largest rally this club has ever held and they chose to have it at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO