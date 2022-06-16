ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting His Girlfriend

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

One Charged, Two Wanted In Hopkinsville Home Invasion

A man was charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville that led to shots being fired Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the homeowner 71-year-old Charles “Birddog” Paige and an intruder exchanged gunfire during a home invasion on Glass Avenue just after 1 a.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man, woman flown to Skyline after Dawson Road crash

Two people were flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road. It happened about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dawson Road and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Pacheco says the automobile was southbound and attempting to pass another vehicle when the driver went off the road, lost control and over-corrected.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
WBKO

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder after shots fired call

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that two male juveniles were charged with attempted murder Wednesday night after an initial investigation. According to police, WCSO deputies responded to the 1700 block of Plum Springs Road Wednesday night around 11:07 p.m. in reference...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Motorcyclist killed on Fort Campbell Boulevard

On Friday evening, June 17, shortly after 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in a wreck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road. Clarksville Police officials said Dwayne Marable, 33, of Oak Grove, Ky., who was riding a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, died at the scene. The...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Killed In Clarksville Crash

An Oak Grove man was killed in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Ringgold Road in Clarksville Friday afternoon. Clarksville Police say a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja driven by 33-year-old Dwayne Marable was northbound when a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was southbound turned into his path causing the crash. Marable...
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville

A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight led to shots fired on West 7th Street Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Aaron Ricker got into a fight with someone at the Dollar General and fired two shots in the air outside the building. Ricker was later located...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Hopkinsville Police
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Home Invasion

Authorities are investigating after a home invasion on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the homeowner 71-year-old Charles “birddog” Paige and an intruder exchanged gunfire during a home invasion on Glass Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say the suspects forced their way into the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at the intersection of Skyline Drive sent a man to the hospital Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was northbound when his SUV had some kind of problem causing it to stop in the middle of the roadway. The SUV was then hit...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: City department gets robbed for copper

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing from the city. MPD said on June 17 officers were dispatched to The Madisonville Electric Department for a report of copper theft. Police say upon investigation, with help from the community and video surveillance from the electric department and surrounding areas, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Two Flown To Nashville After Christian County Rollover Crash

A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent a man and woman to a Nashville hospital Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was southbound when it ran off the road, overturned several times ejecting the driver. The driver and passenger were flown from the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Suspect points gun at police during foot chase

On Sunday, June 12, at around 1:30 a.m., a Clarksville citizen called 911 and reported that a black male wearing green pants, a black hoodie, a mask, and medical gloves was attempting to break into cars in the 200 block of King Road. When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
k105.com

Leitchfield man arrested in Morgantown on drug charges

A Leitchfield man has been arrested in Morgantown on drug charges. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, officers responded to the Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street “in reference to an individual with an active warrant.”. Upon arriving at the scene, Giles said officers located 54-year-old...
MORGANTOWN, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove man killed in accident

An Oak Grove man was killed in an accident Friday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. Police say the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned from the southbound left turn lane at Ringold Road into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 33-year old Dwayne Marable of Oak Grove.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In North Main Street Collision

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a crash on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 43-year-old Cary Sharber was southbound attempting to turn into a parking lot when it was hit from behind by an SUV driven by 31-year-old Matthew Newton of Crofton.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Gunfire exchanged in Glass Avenue home invasion, no injuries reported

Hopkinsville police are investigating a home invasion that led to gunfire being exchanged on Glass Avenue early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Glass a little after 1 a.m. and the report says while the homeowner, 71-year old Charles “Birddog” Paige, and the intruder exchanged gunfire, neither party was injured and the intruder fled the scene.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy