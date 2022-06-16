Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting His Girlfriend

Two people were flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road. It happened about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dawson Road and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Pacheco says the automobile was southbound and attempting to pass another vehicle when the driver went off the road, lost control and over-corrected.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO