Beyoncé is coming: What we know about 'Renaissance,' her 'most ambitious musical project'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

It's time for the Beyhive to dust off their wings and swarm — a new Beyoncé project is coming.

Buzz about a new endeavor from the singer began last week after she removed all of her profile photos from social media and people within her circle began dropping subliminal hints and seemingly-random adoration posts for the star.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Tidal, the music streaming service formerly owned by Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, announced official news: her upcoming release "Rennaisance" will arrive this summer with "Act I" coming July 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXCxL_0gCbECj800
New Beyoncé music is on the way and will be released July 29. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording A

The streaming service prefaced the news with several funny tweets throughout the week, including a popular Beyoncé meme of "Flavor of Love" star New York.

On the Grammy-winning artist's official website , "Renaissance" and "Act I"  have become the focal point of the homepage with options to pre-save the new music and shop four different kinds of nondescript "Renaissance" merchandise which include a T-shirt, a CD and a collectible "Renaissance" box.

Beyoncé first teased the "Renaissance" title in an August interview with Harper's Bazaar , saying she'd been in the studio for a year and a half working on something new.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," she said. "Yes, the music is coming!"

Beyoncé is coming: A look back on her most-recent interview with Harper's Bazaar

"Renaissance" will come off the back of the singer's visual album "Black is King," which was released July 2020 in correspondence with the soundtrack she made for 2019's "Lion King." Also in 2020, she joined Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her hit song "Savage."

Beyoncé plans to discuss the upcoming album in a British Vogue interview on June 21. The fashion outlet shared several photos from the cover story on Thursday including the songstress looking regal on a horse in a feathered headdress, a glam shot on a motorcycle and more.

British Vogue teases that "Renaissance" will be the singer's " most ambitious musical project to date ." The album is also the result of Beyoncé overthinking every detail and decision as she spent time at home amid the pandemic.

The outlet alludes to the album being party-focused with " soaring vocals and fierce beats ." British Vogue writes: "Her upcoming album is music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, music that will unite so many on the dance floor and make them fall in love."

True to the album name, the outlet says it shows her " evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra."

'The best I’ve felt in my life': Beyoncé reflects on 40th birthday in emotional letter to fans

The last time Beyoncé released a truly solo project was in 2016 with the surprise drop visual album "Lemonade," which spurred hits including "Hold up" and "Formation." In 2019 she released the album version of her headlining performance at 2018's Coachella and in 2018, she and Jay-Z teamed up as The Carters to release their "Everything is Love" album.

Since "Black is King," the singer made Grammy history becoming the most-winning female artist, and the most-winning singer (male or female), in the 63-year history of the Grammy Awards. The 2021 award show solidified her spot after her trophy count rose to 28 wins, the new additions being her music video for "Brown Skin Girl" and a win for best rap performance with the "Savage" collaboration.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beyoncé is coming: What we know about 'Renaissance,' her 'most ambitious musical project'

