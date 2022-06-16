ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

A meeting about the 3 warehouses planned for the former Air Products HQ site went on for 3 hours. It’s not over yet

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYJg0_0gCbEBqP00
A developer wants to build three warehouses at the site of Air Product's former headquarters in Upper Macungie Township. EMILY PAINE/The Morning Call/TNS

After a hearing into concerns about three warehouses planned for the site of the former Air Products headquarters in Upper Macungie lasted more than three hours, residents will get another chance to let township officials know what they think next week.

A developer wants to demolish Air Products and Chemicals’ old headquarters, 7201 Hamilton Blvd., and replace it with three w arehouses that would total over 2.6 million square feet, or 61 acres of the 235-acre property.

The logistics real estate company Prologis, which owns dozens of properties in the Lehigh Valley , would own the warehouses.

Residents have seized on township hearings, and the approvals process, for their chance to influence the project: “Public input could make the difference of what is developed,” a post from the Facebook group Upper Macungie Community stated.

The main concerns are possible increases in traffic, accident risk and storm water runoff impacting neighboring properties, according to Township Manager Bob Ibach.

The developers gave testimony about the project to the Zoning Hearing Board and answered questions at a meeting that began June 8. That meeting will continue 6:30 p.m. at the township building, 8330 Schantz Road.

Ibach said the redevelopment is still in the approval process and construction won’t likely start this summer.

Air Products spokesperson Art George said it’s too early to estimate what the total cost would be of the project, when the former headquarters would be demolished and when warehouse construction would begin.

To address concerns about traffic and accidents, George said Air Products would add a section to Cetronia Road to mitigate road flooding, add extensive parking to mitigate congestion off of the property, and create berms and landscape screening to give nearby property owners privacy.

“The steps we are taking now are aimed at the responsible redevelopment of our former industrial property,” he said. “In pursuing the sale of our former headquarters property, we want to be responsive to our former property neighbors, the surrounding community, and the township.”

The project “is a disaster waiting to happen,” according to Percy Dougherty, a former Lehigh County commissioner and member of a committee of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission that looked at the proposal. “The traffic problems here are insurmountable in my opinion.”

The warehouses are expected to be in operation in 2024 and create more than 3,600 vehicle trips per day, according to a traffic impact study conducted by the Pidcock Co. in late March.

The study states the company examined 544 intersections within three miles of the proposed development, claiming to find that the traffic impact from the new warehouses would be negligible on the area.

Air Products’ new headquarters was constructed in 2021 alongside Mill Creek Road, about a mile away from the original site.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Lehigh County, PA
Business
City
Upper Macungie Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Upper Macungie Township, PA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Industrial Property#Real Estate Company#Chemicals#Air Products Hq#Air Product#7201#Prologis#Upper Macungie Community#The Zoning Hearing Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy