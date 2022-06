It's all about performance per dollar with our budget gaming PC build guide. It's been difficult to put together a budget gaming PC lately. The ongoing semiconductor shortage has put a lot of stuff on hold. But it finally looks like there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Graphics card prices are starting to sink back down and other components are becoming more and more available. It's finally a pretty good time to start looking into building a budget gaming PC.

