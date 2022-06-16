ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

District attorney candidates voice opinions on new jail vote

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3kwh_0gCbE16O00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With 12 days until the Oklahoma County primary election, the six candidates for district attorney stood on the University of Central Oklahoma’s stage for a debate Wednesday night.

The central chunk of the debate, hosted by online publication Non-Doc, focused on the Oklahoma County Detention Center and policing, with topics ranging from managing the incarceration rate to charging detention officers and police officers for crimes to building a new jail.

The four Republicans vying to replace current District Attorney David Prater, who is not running for re-election, are Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger, and defense attorneys Jacqui Ford and Robert Gray.

One of the questions asked was if the candidates planned to vote to approve the $260 million bond to replace the long-troubled county jail, the moderator asking those who will vote yes to raise their hands.

Calvey, Ford and Gray raised their hands fully, with Gieger putting his “halfway up.”

“A new jail will not fix the jail’s problems,” Gieger said, but explaining that he’s unsure how he’ll vote.

“We must rebuild the jail. Period. The end,” Ford said emphatically. “There’s no conversation about it. It’s been a nightmare since it went up. It is not safe for the detention officers. It is not safe for the inmates.”

Calvey answered, fully acknowledging his position on the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the jail trust, which is pushing for the new jail as a collective.

“A new jail is better designed,” he said. “Nobody, and I mean nobody, builds 13-story jails anymore. A new jail will require a lot fewer staff to be able to maintain it, thus freeing up staff to take care of other issues.”

Gray touched on mental health, which he considers​ a pressing issue for the D.A. race.

“Do we need a new county jail? Absolutely. If you don’t believe me, go down there,” he expressed. “We need to be screening individuals that enter the county jail for mental health issues.”

Democratic candidates Mark Myles and Vicki Behenna were asked the same question about the bond. Behenna said she’s a yes vote.

“It is unsanitary. It is unclean. There’s not medical assistance for the people that need medical assistance.”

Myles said he’s unsure how he’ll vote.

“I’m undecided,” he said. “I think we could do a better job by building a new mental health facility to address the issues that the jail has.”

The primary election is set for Tuesday, June 28th.

